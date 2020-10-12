ATTLEBORO — The Francesca Yanchuk show stole the stage again at Bishop Feehan High School’s McGrath Stadium Monday.
The talented senior striker for the Shamrock girls’ soccer team scored four goals, with one on a penalty kick, in delivering a 4-0 victory over Austin Prep in a Central Catholic League match.
Yanchuk has 10 goals through three matches on the season for the 3-0 Shamrocks.
“They (Austin Prep) came in with a plan to put her down or at least try,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Cougars who put two and three defenders at Yanchuk’s side and in front of her to no avail. “If you put her in a dangerous spot, you’re going to pay. She just hasn’t had that much contact — they’re going to take you down instead of letting you score.”
Yanchuk tallied twice during the first quarter of the match with defense-defying moves and added two more third period goals.
Opening the scoring for Bishop Feehan in the 16th minute, she took on a trio of Austin Prep defenders, dribbling between them all before unleashing a drive into the lower right corner.
Two minutes later, Yanchuk took a ball played in from the right flank by Kaitryn Franchino. Yanchuk dodged a pair of defenders and left Austin Prep goalkeeper Sam McCormack helpless to protect the lower right corner of the cage again.
“We controlled the game,” Silva said, citing senior captain Lindsey Moskal and sophomore Sydney Kofton at midfield. “I’m more impressed with our ability to control everything — it’s not like we’re on our heels. The defense was in control, we didn’t let them in the box. And Moskal and Kofton won 90 percent of the balls. We’re maintaining possession.”
Five minutes into the second half, Yanchuk created her third hat trick of the season with more deception. Moving in from the left after being challenged by a pair of defenders, Yanchuk chipped the ball over the reach of McCormack to the top left corner.
For good measure in the 51st minute, Yanchuk bolted into the penalty box area where she was taken down and awarded a penalty kick that she labeled to the lower left side of the Austin Prep net. That boosted the future Villanova Wildcat’s ever-increasing Shamrock record goal-scoring total to 119.
“She has great touch, a great finish — she could have easily gotten a few more,” Silva said. “Like the third goal, she’s going sideways and trying to chip a ball. She finds a way to put the ball in the net.”
The Shamrocks were so in control of the pace of play that Austin Prep — playing its first match of the season — managed just one true shot on goal. That came two minutes into the fourth quarter which Maddie Bruckner alertly took down. Bruckner faced only one long through ball threat in the final minute of the first quarter, while senior Lily Gustafson protected the net for a scoreless third quarter.
“If you look at our backs, they’re playing as well as anybody,” Silva added, the Cougars not having a possession within the penalty box area.
The Shamrocks’ central defenders — seniors Kelly Coady and Anna Jones — were resolute in protecting their turf.
The only down note for the Shamrocks, who have already lost defenders Grace Robison and Annie Pearl to knee injuries, was the possible loss of another defender when junior Mikayla Dorrer suffered a right knee injury in the final minute of the third quarter.
The Shamrocks return to action Wednesday at Archbishop Williams.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 9, Austin Prep 2
READING — Junior John Mignacca scored the first three goals of his varsity career in powering the Shamrocks to the Catholic Central League victory.
Mignacca scored all three of his goals during the second half for Bishop Feehan (2-0), which took a 4-1 halftime lead.
Craig Scharland netted a pair of first half goals for Bishop Feehan, while Caleb Williams also had two goals. Tate Demond and Ryan Enright added single scores.
The Shamrocks return to McGrath Stadium Wednesday for a CCL match with Archbishop Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.