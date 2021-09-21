NORTON — The growing pains have been experienced through a half-dozen matches this season, both at home at Adams Field and on the road, to Tri-Valley League members for coach Eric Greene and his Norton High boys’ soccer team.
“We’re young and we’re inexperienced,” Greene said Tuesday after a 3-1 home setback to Dover-Sherborn Regional High in a TVL match.
Greene has only three seniors in the starting lineup, the rest all products of the junior varsity program who gained only minimal playing time at the varsity level in the abbreviated 2020 fall season.
“We don’t have a lot of returning players out there,” Greene said
Senior captain and midfielder-striker Jack Rilli once again carried the Lancer banner, Rilli delivering the tying tally six minutes into the second half on a penalty kick after a handball infraction.
Dover-Sherborn gained the lead during the first half and regained the lead in the 51st minute of the second half.
“Our goalies are brand new,” Greene said.
We’re starting two freshmen, three sophomores — more than half of my starters were jayvee players.
The Lancers are in a rebuild mold.
”It’s been back and forth, we’re young and we have good competition (in the TVL),” Greene said. “These kids are making a lot of progress, you can see it every day in practice — the little things. We have a long way to go.”
Norton (2-2) visits Westwood Thursday.
South Shore Christian 4, Tri-County 2
WEYMOUTH — Angelo DeCaires scored the first two goals of the non-league match, in the sixth and 29th minutes of the first half, but South Shore Christian Academy rallied for three second half goals (in the 44th, 68th and 78th minutes) to take the win.
The Cougars (1-5-1) unleashed 16 shots and had three corner kicks in the match. Tri-County has a non-league match Wednesday at Atlantis Charter.
GIRLS Tri-County 5, South Shore Christian 0
FRANKLIN — Isabella Dias scored three goals, one on a perfectly placed corner kick as the Cougars won the non-league match.
The Cougars (5-1) supplied all of their scoring in the second half, while Lillian Mood and Isabella Gulley combined to make four saves for the shutout.
Dias put Tri-County into the lead, while netting her hat trick goal from Jordan Lagos. Also during the second half, Noelle Kennedy (from Dayrin Cardona) and Hannah Clarke (from Dias) scored for the Cougars.
