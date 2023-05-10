SEEKONK — Down 9-0 after three innings, the Dighton-Reoboth Regional High softball team refused to roll over, rallying for 16 unanswered runs in a 16-9 comeback win over Seekonk High on Wednesday.

The Falcons started their comeback in the fourth inning with an Emma Horrocks double that scored Lucy LaTour. Madelyn Kelley followed with an RBI base hit to score Horrocks, and a Fia Brown sacrifice fly scored Kelley to cut the deficit to 9-3.