SEEKONK — Down 9-0 after three innings, the Dighton-Reoboth Regional High softball team refused to roll over, rallying for 16 unanswered runs in a 16-9 comeback win over Seekonk High on Wednesday.
The Falcons started their comeback in the fourth inning with an Emma Horrocks double that scored Lucy LaTour. Madelyn Kelley followed with an RBI base hit to score Horrocks, and a Fia Brown sacrifice fly scored Kelley to cut the deficit to 9-3.
A Corinne Braga single scored Haleigh Kelley to make it 9-4 heading into the fifth inning where the Falcons tacked on another run on a Claleigh Cloonan bunt that drove in Madelyn Kelley.
D-R then added three more runs in the sixth to close the gap to 9-8 on a Sabrina Marsella fielder’s choice, a RBI triple from Cam Cloonan and a bunt to score Cloonan.
Seekonk went scoreless in the sixth, giving D-R its last chance. The Falcons answered by erupting with an eight-run seventh inning.
A Brown double into the gap scored Haleigh Kelley from first base to pull D-R even at 9-all before Corinne Braga hit a sacrifice fly to score a run giving, the Falcons their first lead of the game at 10-9. D-R continued to pour it on from there with a Cam Cloonan RBI triple, a Latour two-run single, a Madelyn Kelley two-run triple and a Haleigh Kelley RBI.
The comeback win was the second this week for the Falcons, who now sit at 11-3.
D-R head coach Katie Holmes said that to see her girls come back in a game that they felt, going in, was a must-win, was a rewarding feeling.
“I think we know, for these games, we have to win out for the rest of the season,” Holmes said. “We knew we had to win this game. It wasn’t the start we wanted, but to see these girls come back and their tenacity and their resilience down 9-0, it’s incredible.”
With Seekonk’s home field lacking an outfield fence, the Warriors played deep to try and limit extra bases for the Falcons as much as possible. Even though D-R still hit the ball over the heads of the Seekonk’s outfielders, Holmes said the adjustment in looking for the base hit over the home run helped the Falcons put the ball in play and find open gaps to score runs.
“I say, these are games we work for,” Holmes said. “We have to be tough, we have to work hard. They have to do it. We are a very strong hitting team and a lot of times these girls like to hit their home runs and we have to adjust. Seekonk knew that so they were playing us past where a fence would be and we had to adjust to it. They did a great job knowing we hit deep. They scored nine runs off base hits, (we) can score nine runs off base hits, but you have to get base hits. I think that was the mentality change.”
Seekonk’s nine-run third inning started off with a Caitlin Murray single to score Emma Backer, and a Caitlin Oliveira fielder’s choice made it 2-0. Murray scored on a passed ball and a walk with the bases loaded drove in another run to make it 4-0.
An infield single and a bases-clearing triple from Baker make it 9-0.
Despite Seekonk’s torrid start, Holmes knew that although the Falcons were down, they were not out of the game.
“This team is very close,” Holmes said. “I say it all the time, they feed off of each other’s energy. It just takes one. Hitting is contagious and scoring is contagious. It just takes one to crack it open. We cracked it open later than we wanted to, but we still did it. To come back from down 9-0 and score 16 runs unanswered is more than I can ask for.”
Dighton-Rehoboth plays Norton on Wednesday while Seekonk (6-6) will visit Apponequet on Thursday.