MANSFIELD — The Attleboro High softball team rolled to a 14-3 win over Mansfield High Thursday afternoon as Lindsey Perry, Sarah Maher and Lily Routhier each had four hits for the Bombardiers, scoring 10 runs between the three. Kayle Goldrick homered as well.
Mansfield took an early lead in the first, getting an RBI single from Callie Lake to score Liv Madeira. Mansfield scored again in the fifth, scoring Molly Kucharski on a Cat Kipp single, and added another in the seventh while trailing big on a Liv DeTrolio RBI single.
Mansfield totaled seven hits, with from Allan Conley.
Mansfield (3-6, 3-6) plays Oliver Ames on Friday while Attleboro (8-4, 7-3) will visit Canton.
North Attleboro 7, Oliver Ames 1
EASTON — Trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning, North Attleboro stole a win with a seven-run rally.
The comeback started with a Mandi Hanewich triple, later coming in to score on an Ally Levine base hit. After another hit and two walks, Emma Hanwell drove in a run and after another walk, Maddie Bailey drove in two on an infield single.
Kelly Colleran no-hit Oliver Ames into the seventh inning, striking out 15 batters while only allowing three baserunners. Colleran and Levine had two hits each.
North Attleboro (7-4, 7-2) will play on Friday, hosting King Philip.
Somerset Berkley 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — Dighton-Rehoboth managed only two hits to Somerset Berkley’s four in the loss.
Falcons’ pitcher Eliana Raposo struck out 12 while D-R’s two hits were from Caitlin Morgado and Caleigh Cloonan.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-3) faces Joseph Case on Monday.
Seekonk 14, Bourne 2
SEEKONK — Kate Leinson held Bourne to two hits over four innings, helping Seekonk get out ahead for the win.
Bria Dunphy and Kayla Morency had three hits eachm with Morency driving in three early on in the win. Caitlin Oliviera, Riley Connell and Jaklissa Correia had two hits each.
Seekonk (7-3) plays on Monday, hosting Apponequet.
Tri-County 15, Blue Hills 3 (5)
FRANKLIN — Tri-County rolled to the mercy-rule win in five innings.
Kaleigh Stenstrom pitched the win while tallying three hits at the plate. Amy Freitas added three hits and Faith Boutin had a bases-clearing triple in the first inning to score three, setting the tone for the game.
Tri-County (4-5) hosts Westport on Monday.