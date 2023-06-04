ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team showed Andover High exactly what it’s capable of on Sunday — blasting the ball all over, and out of, the ballfield.
Senior first baseman Lauren Eby smashed four hits, including two home runs to drive in five runs, while senior catcher Rylie Camacho uncorked a solo round-tripper to lead off a five-run fourth inning explosion as the Bombardiers rolled to a 17-4, five-inning, mercy-rule first-round victory in the MIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament.
Attleboro, the No. 10 seed, sent notice to the tournament field that it is a force to be reckoned with in postseason play, blasting 16 hits, with all but one batter reaching base safely in its tourney debut.
Facing a three-run deficit in the first inning, Eby set the wheels in motion for the Bombardiers by blasting a two-out, two-run homer to right-center field.
In Attleboro’s six-run third inning, Eby launched a three-run homer over the center field fence to create an 8-3 cushion for the Bombardiers.
Through their 20 regular-season games, the Bombardiers had hit just one home run.
Attleboro (13-8) now awaits a potential second-round game against crosstown rival Bishop Feehan, pending the outcome of the Shamrocks’ first-round game against Lynn English on Monday.
Bombardier freshman pitcher Jenna Callahan limited the Golden Warriors to four hits and one run through the final four frames. Callahan also reached base four times with two hits and two walks while driving in a pair of runs and scoring three runs.
Sophomore Maddie Moran, batting in the No. 8 spot of the order, drilled three hits and drove in three runs; senior shortstop Lily Routier was on base four times with two hits and scored four runs; junior outfielder Paige Quaglia was on base four times with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI; and sophomore Emily Eby scored three runs.
“That first one was the big one,” AHS coach Mark Homer said of Eby’s two-run blast in the first inning that cut the Golden Warriors’ lead to one run and jump-started the Bombardier batting bandwagon.
“We’ve been a little up and down this season, obviously I was a little concerned in that first inning,” Homer added. “The last several games that we’ve played, 8-1 we’re losing (to Franklin) in the first inning and come back to win the game; against Natick we’re down 5-0 after two innings and come back. We’ve had trouble in the first couple of innings getting going — a lot of it is nerves.”
The Bombardiers turned the tables in their favor in the third inning. Both Camacho and Routhier reached base on infield singles to start the spree and Eby presented AHS with its first lead by blasting her second homer in as many plate appearance.
Emily Eby followed with a single to center field and Callahan drew a walk. Quaglia and Moran both laced RBI singles, and sophomore Lily McGilvray followed with an RBI sacrifice fly.
“That home run by Eby in the first inning, that doesn’t happen too often — once our offense made a statement,” Homer said. “She pokes it over the fence and that answers that question and we settled in.”
AHS sent 10 batters to the plate in both the third and fourth innings, then put the outcome in the MIAA record books by using four hits to plate four more runs in the fifth inning.
Routhier led off the fifth with a walk and Lauren Eby stroked a single into center field. Callahan followed with an RBI single into left field, Quaglia laced an RBI single to second base and Moran drilled her third hit, a two-run single into center field to end the contest.
AHS had boosted its lead to 13-3 in the fourth inning. Following Camacho’s solo homer, Routhier reached base on an error and Lauren Eby lined her third hit, a single into center field. Emily Eby drew a walk t o jam the bags for the Bombardiers. Callahan drew a base on balls to force in a run, while Quaglia’s ground ball was misplayed allowing Attleboro’s 11th run to cross the plate. Moran and McGilvray then followed with back-to-back RBI singles into center field.
The Bombardiers chased four Andover pitchers, having the leadoff batter on base in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, while getting five walks with just one strikeout.
Senior first baseman Katie Walsh uncorked a two-out, three-run homer in the first inning for the Golden Warriors, who added a solo run in the fifth inning on two hits.
“We don’t know that team, we don’t know what they have, but they hit the ball and they showed that they could score runs in that first inning,” Homer said. “It’s good getting that first win, now we’ll see what happens. You want to keep it going, get the momentum going. We made a couple of mistakes, but everyone responded.”