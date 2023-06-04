ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team showed Andover High exactly what it’s capable of on Sunday — blasting the ball all over, and out of, the ballfield.

Senior first baseman Lauren Eby smashed four hits, including two home runs to drive in five runs, while senior catcher Rylie Camacho uncorked a solo round-tripper to lead off a five-run fourth inning explosion as the Bombardiers rolled to a 17-4, five-inning, mercy-rule first-round victory in the MIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament.