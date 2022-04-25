STOUGHTON — The Attleboro High softball team banged out 25 hits for 16 runs in a 16-5 Hockomock League blowout of Stoughton High Monday afternoon.
The Black Knight scored once in the first inning and added three more in the second, going up 4-1. Attleboro cut the deficit to to 4-3 in the third and followed up with a seven-run fourth inning plus a run in the fifth. Five more runs came in the sixth inning for Attleboro.
Kayla Goldrick had four hits while Lily Routhier, Lauren Eby, Sarah Maher, Ariana Amaral and Lindsey Perry each had three hits. All batters in the starting lineup had at least two hits.“They have a good team,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said. “I don’t know, we’re just in a zone right now. We’ve been pretty consistent with the bats. It was that second time around we started to catch up to it. Once it started opening up, the floodgates opened.”
Attleboro (5-3, 5-2) will play on Thursday at King Philip.
Foxboro 4 Newton South 2
FOXBORO — Both sides traded two-run first innings before Foxboro added two more runs in the fifth inning to take home a win
Emma Callahan struck out six in the win. Peyton Feldman had two hits and two runs scored with Allie Willis also adding two hits and a stolen base.
The Warriors (2-5, 1-4) host Franklin on Tuesday.
Seekonk 11, Bourne 6
BOURNE — The Warriors took an early 4-1 lead that was matched in the fourth, but the visitors pulled away in the later innings.
After Bourne tied the game, Seekonk answered with a two-run sixth inning and a five-run seventh inning to put the game away.
The Warriors were led by Caitlyn Oliveira’s four-hit day. Bria Dunphy had a double and a triple, driving in a run. Ally Dantas had two hits. Seekonk (5-2) plays Tuesday at Medfield.
Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Old Rochester Reg 0 (5)
MATTAPOISETT — Eliana Raposo pitched three no-hit innings, striking out eight while Kylie Hiller completed the Falcons’ combined no-hitter. Raposo added two hits in the win.
D-R exploded for 16 runs in the third inning to seal the outcome. Maddie Kelley had five hits, driving in four runs. Morgan Corey went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Haleigh Kelley drove in two. Dighton-Rehoboth (5-0) plays Bourne Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Fenwick 1 (5)
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks got home runs from Maddie Coupal and Mckenzie Faherty to seal the deal.
Feehan’s five-run fourth inning was led by RBIs from Makayla Burr, Faherty, Ava Maloof and Madi Narducci. Abbey Brooks finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Mylee Ramer struck out six, allowing no walks in five innings of workf for Feehan (7-1), which plays Wednesday at Arlington Catholic.
Norton 10, Millis 3
NORTON — Morgan Antosca and Sandy Fairbairn each had three hits for the Lancers while Bella Vittorini struck out six in the win.
Norton’s Liana Danubio added a triple and an RBI. Kam Schuchardt had two runs scored and two walks. Fairbairn added four RBIs.
Norton (4-2) plays Wednesday at Medway.