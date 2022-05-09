FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High softball team had a banner day at the plate, tallying 29 hits in its 18-8 win over Franklin on Monday.
Attleboro scored three runs in the first inning, and once in the second and third. Attleboro then added three runs in the fourth, three in the sixth and seven more runs in the seventh.
“It was one of those games where knew three runs wasn’t going to be enough,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said. “It wasn’t until the seventh that we sort of broke it open. We punched out 29 hits, that’s incredible. Everyone up and down the lineup was just hitting.”
Sarah Maher went 6-for-6 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and a double. Lauren Eby was 4-for-5 with a double, Kayla Goldrick went 4-for-5 with a run scored and Ariana Amaral went 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
“We were making good contact on the ball. We felt good today,” Homer said. “I think we feel good every day, but especially today. You need it against a team like Franklin, because they could explode at any point too.”
Attleboro (9-4, 8-3) plays on Wednesday, hosting Milford.
Mansfield 19, Milford 11
MILFORD — The Hornets stormed to an 11-0 lead by the third inning. Milford answered with two runs in the third, but Mansfield scored two more n the fifth. Both sides traded six runs in the sixth inning to make it 19-11 entering the seventh.
Cat Kill led Mansfield in RBIs with four, and Olivia DeTrolio led the team in hits with four. DeTrolio also had three RBIs, matching teammate Olivia Bovey. Alanna Conley had three hits while Kipp, Bovey, Jill Koppy and Liv Madeira all had two each.The Hornets had 18 hits.
Amanda Schwarz pitched for the Hornets
Mansfield (5-8, 4-7) visits King Philip on Wednesday in its next game.
North Attleboro 16, Sharon 0
SHARON — s Kelly Colleran pitched a no-hitter, allowing only the leadoff batter to reach after a dropped third strike call, in North Attleboro’s win.
Colleran struck out 18 of the next 21 batters she faced. At the plate, Mandi Handewich, Ally Levine and Shaelyn Burns all scored three runs and had three hits for North. Grace Simmons also had three hits, driving in four runs, and Colleran had three hits with one being a homer. She finished with five RBIs.
North Attleboro (8-5, 8-3) visits Foxboro on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 18, Archbishop Williams 3
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks amassed 15 hits in their Catholic Central League rout, with home runs by McKenzie Faherty in the third inning and Haley Petrucci in the fourth inning to cruise at home.
Haley Coupal had three hits while Maddie Coupal, Sarah Dupre, McKenzie Faherty, Ava Maloof, and Mylee Ramer all had two hits apiece for the Shamrocks (11-1)
Mylee Ramer pitched a three-hitter, striking out six for Bishop Feehan, which visits Bishop Stang Wednesday.
Apponequet 9, Seekonk 6
SEEKONK — Seekonk comitted seven errors in its loss to Apponequet.
Seekonk’s Kate Leinson went all seven innings as her offense put together a six-hit day. Bria Dunphy led the team at the plate with two hits and Ally Dantas added two RBIs.
Seekonk (7-5) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.
Norton 6, Medfield 5
NORTON — Bella Vittorini struck out 11 over seven innings in the Lancers’ walk-off win over Medfield.
Vittorini held Medfield to seven hits. Sandy Fairbairn and Campbell Smith had two hits each, with Fairbairn driving in two runs and Smith provided the game-winning RBI double to send Norton home with a win.
Norton (8-3) returns Wednesday, visiting Norwood.
Tri-County 19, Westport 5
FRANKLIN — Faith Boutin pitched the win for the Cougars and went 3-for-3 at the plate with three doubles and 5 RBIs. The junior scattered three hits over three while allowing one earned run. Riley Denelle, Kaleigh Stenstrom, Callie Schweitzer and Nicole Ayre added two hits apiece.