ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls softball team wasn’t able to keep up with Taunton High in a back-and-forth contest with the Bombardiers falling 16-10 on Friday.
Taunton scored three runs in the first and added one in the second to go ahead 4-0. In the third, Attleboro scored four runs to tie it, but Taunton added one more in the fourth to regain the lead at 5-4.
The Bombardiers tied it again in the bottom half of the fourth, but Taunton regained the lead in the fifth with three runs to make it 8-5. Attleboro responded with a five-run fifth inning to make it 10-8, but scoring ceased for both sides in the sixth as it remained 10-8.
“We sort of fell apart a little bit, unfortunately,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said. “We played well between the first and seventh innings, it was a lot of hits and runs. It was a good battle there for a while. hey outlasted us today.”
The Bombardiers tallied 13 hits. Lindsey Perry finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs, Sarah Maher had three hits while Routhier and Lauren Eby each had two.
Lily Routhier went five innings with one strikeout and two walks.
Attleboro (4-3, 4-2) will play on Tuesday at Stoughton.
North Attleboro 12, Canton 0 (5)
CANTON — North Attleboro pitcher Kelly Colleran faced just one batter over the minimum, striking out 16 while walking nine in the win, ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Rocketeers were led at the plate by Zoey McDonough’s four hits and three RBIs. Ally Levine and Mandi Hanewich each had three hits and three runs scored.Shaylin Burns and Colleran each drove in three runs.
North Attleboro (6-1, 6-0) will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday, hosting Walpole.
King Philip 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1
BRIDGEWATER — King Philip scored three runs in the fifth to create a cushion in its win over Bridgewater-Raynham.
The Warriors broke in front with a run in the third inning and three more in the fifth. Bridgewater-Raynham scored in the top of the seventh to avoid the shutout.
KP was led at the plate by two hits apiece from Meg Sherwood and Ava Kelley. Kelley had two RBIs while Sherwood and Taylor Regan each had one.
Jo Bennett struck out two in the circle, allowing no earned runs and seven hits.
King Philip (7-1, 6-0) plays at Canton on Tuesday.
Mansfield 11, Franklin 3
FRANKLIN — A five-run first inning set the tone for Mansfield in as Liv Madeira hit a two-run single, with a sacrifice fly by Molly Kicharski and a two-run Julia Kelly single doing the early damage. The Hornets added one more in the fourth, five in the fifth and two more in the seventh inning for good measure.
The Hornets had 11 hits, with Jill Koppy, Madeira and Kelly each adding two. Kelly pitched the distance in the game, allowing six hits.
Mansfield (2-5, 1-4) plays Sharon on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 12, Norton 2 (5)
NORTON — Bishop Feehan got a home run from Maddie Coupal lead off the game. A three-run homer by Haley Coupal in the second inning helped create a six-run inning for the Shamrocks. McKenzie Faherty finished the day 5-for-5, driving in four runs.
Norton’s Sierra Pietraseiwicz went 3-for-3 to account for over half of the Lancers’ five hits.
Bishop Feehan (5-1) will play Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday at 1 p.m. Norton (3-2) plays Millis on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Somerset Berkley 9
DIGHTON — One big inning helped the Falcons rally to the win.
D-R got on the board first, scoring one run in the first inning before Somerset Berkley put three runs up in the second and third innings. DR, down 6-1, answered with a seven-run third inning to go ahead 8-6.
A leadoff double from Caleigh Cloonan led to an RBI single from Lucy LaTour. Eliana Raposo got a base hit to score LaTour a pair and Haleigh Kelley also followed up in the inning with an RBI single.
Morgan Corey drove in Haleigh Kelley, and a dropped third strike scored a run as well. A RBI single and a sacrifice fly completed the scoring. D-R added a run int he fourth and two more in the fifth.
Raposo pitched the distance, striking out seven. At the plate she was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
LaTour scored twice, tallying two hits and an RBI. Caitlin Morgado also had two hits and an RBI.
D-R (4-0) will play Old Rochester Regional on Monday.