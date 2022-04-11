MILFORD — The Attleboro High softball team broke out the bats early, running up an 8-0 lead in the first inning to cruise to its third win in four outings this season with a 17-2 blowout of Milford High in a mercy-rule shortened contest Monday.
The Bombardiers saw all but one batter score in their first trips to the plate, batting around in the first inning. Attleboro added six more in the second and three more in the fifth inning to complete the win.
Sarah Maher had three hits, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Kayla Goldrick also had three hits, finishing the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a home run. All but one of the 11 Attleboro batters that had a plate appearance recorded a hit with 10 different players scoring at least once.
Lindsey Perry pitched all five innings, striking out three while allowing three hits — one being a solo homer in the fifth inning.
Attleboro (3-1) hosts Foxboro Wednesday.
King Philip 4, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Warriors pulled away late with three runs in the top of the fifth and a run in the sixth for the Hockomock League win.
Mansfield had runners on base in all but one inning, leaving 11 stranded to KP’s 12. The Hornets had the bases loaded in the sixth inning but were unable to score.
The Hornets finished with eight hits, Callie Lake and Jill Koppy each having two. The Warriors had three hits by Mia Bennett and two hits by Sarah Cullen.
Jordan Bennett struck out five and walked four in seven innings for KP to earn the win.
King Philip (4-0) plays Sharon on Wednesday while Mansfield (0-2) will host Soughton.
Norton 11, Bellingham 4
NORTON — Four runs in the first inning helped set the tone for the Lancers.
Back-to-back walks turned into a three-run homer from Sienna Pietrasiewics, who had five RBIs, as she drove in two more runs in the fifth inning.
Campbell Smith led Norton with two hits while Bella Vittorini struck out four. Norton (2-0) hosts Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 23, Bishop Stang 1 (5)
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan’s Haley Coupal went 2-for-3 with a home run. Sarah Dupree was 2-for-2 as Feehan rotated its starters out of the game.
Mylee Ramer had nine strikeouts and two hits for Bishop Feehan, which plays St. Mary’s of Lynn on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Apponequet 9, Seekonk 5
APPONEQUET — Seekonk dropped its first game of the season after scoring four runs in the third inning to take the lead, but the Lakers rallied for the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Bria Dunphy had three hits, with a double and a triple. Jalissa Correia had two hits in the loss.
Katie Leinson went 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Caitlyn Murphy in relief for Seekonk (2-1).