ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team struck for five runs in the first two innings to set the tone for a 14-4 Hockomock League blowout of Foxboro High on Wednesday.
The Bombardiers scored four runs in the first inning, one in second, six in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to provide ample run support for pitcher Lily Routhier, who struck out five with six hits and two earned runs.
Lindsey Perry was 2-for-3 for Attleboro (4-1, 4-1 league) with three runs scored while Routhier was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Lauren Eby was 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
Coming off a 17-run win last time out and a shutout over North Attleboro the game before that, Attleboro continues to gain steam.
“I think it’s still early in the season,” Bombardiers coach Mark Homer said. “The hardest thing is maintaining the consistency. Each team has its ups and downs, but right now the team is hitting well and the combination of girls in the lineup is clicking. I see some progress, and we have to get better.”
Foxboro had nine hits, with two from Peyton Feldman, including a home run.
Attleboro hosts Bishop Feehan next Wednesday at 11 a.m. Foxboro (0-4, 0-4) comes back on Thursday, hosting Mansfield.
North Attleboro 11, Franklin 0
FRANKLIN — The Rocketeers amassed 16 hits with Kelly Colleran going 4-for-4 with two homers and seven RBIs. Ally Levine added three hits while Mandi Hanewich, Zoey McDonough and Emma Hanwell each had two hits.
McDonough earned the win, striking out 14 while walking one. She allowed five hits. North Attleboro (3-2, 3-1) will visit Canton next Friday for an 11 a.m. game.
King Philip 20, Sharon 0 (5)
WRENTHAM — King Philip out-hit Sharon 23-1 as the Warriors scored eight runs in the first inning, nine in the second and three in the third to seal the Hockomock League win.
Meg Sherwood led the way, homering in a 3-for-3 day with five RBIs. Maddie Paschke also homered, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Collen had four hits and four runs scored while Taylor Regan and Ava Lanza each had three hits.
Emma Sheehan and Regan combined for 10 strikeouts in the circle. King Philip (5-0, 5-0) returns on Monday at Bishop Feehan at noon.
Stoughton 6, Mansfield 5
MANSFIELD — A seventh-inning rally attempt fell just short for the Hornets, who led off the inning with Callie Lake reaching on an error, Liv Madeira walking and Alanna Conley getting hit by a pitch. Casey Moussette drove in two to cut the deficit to 6-4, and a Jill Koppy fielder’s choice scored another, but Mansfield was unable to tie it.
Mansfield struck in the fourth inning on a Molly Kucharski RBI single, but Stoughton had with three runs in the top of the sixth. Stoughton added three more in the seventh after Mansfield cut the deficit to one.
Moussette and Kucharski each had two hits. Mansfield (0-3, 0-3) plays Thursday at Foxboro.
Joseph Case 20, Seekonk 7
SEEKONK — A 6-4 lead into the sixth inning had Seekonk in line for a win, but a massive seventh inning for Joseph Case swung the game out of its favor.
Jalissa Correia had two hits, including a grand slam. Caitlyn Oliveria and Riley Connell had tow hits each and Bria Dunphy tripled.
Seekonk (2-2) returns to the field on Friday, hosting East Bridgewater.
Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Wareham 0 (5)
WAREHAM — Dighton-Rehoboth scored early and often in its mercy-rule shutout of Wareham.
D-R opened the game with a three-run first inning and tacked on a 13-run second inning. Four more runs came in the third to clinch it for D-R.
Caleigh Cloonan hit a three-run homer in the win, finishing 3-for-3 with RBIs. Eliana Raposo had three hits with four RBIs and three runs scored. Raposo also pitched two innings, striking out five. Kylie Hillier allowed two hits over three innings, striking out six.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-0) hosts Fairhaven next Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Norton 18, Dover-Sherborn 0 (5)
NORTON — The Lancers’ Sandra Fairbarn had six RBI, scoring four times. Bella Vittorini also scored four times and drove in a run. Sienna Pietrasiewicz had six RBIs.
Bella Vittorini and Liana Dunbio combined for a one-hit shutout.
Norton (3-0) will take on Dover-Sherborn on Wednesday at home.
St. Mary’s Lynn 4, Bishop Feehan 2
LYNN — Eleven hits wasn’t enough for the Shamrocks as Mackenzie Faherty went 3-for-4. Haley Coupal was 2-for-4 and Abby Brooks added two RBIs. In the circle, Mylee Ramer struck out five in the loss.
Feehan (1-1) plays Thursday at Braintree.
Southeastern 9, Tri-County 0
EASTON — Breann MacMillan, Amy Freitas, Ava Cossette and Riley Denelle each had a single in the loss for the Cougars.
Tri-County (0-2) faces Bristol Plymouth Regional on Thursday.