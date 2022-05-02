ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team rolled over Sharon High, winning 17-0 in five innings on Monday.
The Bombardiers had an eight-run inning to shoot ahead, and added six more in the third. Two more runs came across in the fourth inning.
Lindsey Perry went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, including a three-run homer and a double. Rylie Camacho had four hits with three runs scored, Kayla Goldrick had two hits and Ariana Amaral had two hits with two runs scored. For pitching, Lily Routhier pitched all five innings with nine strikeouts with two hits allowed.
Attleboro (7-4, 6-3) will play on Wednesday, visiting Mansfield.
Canton 17, Mansfield 5 (5)
MANSFIELD — The Hornets took down the Bulldogs Canton in five innings, striking for 11 runs in the fourth inning with two outs to blow open a 5-0 lead.
Cat Kipp singled home a run, Casey Mousette singled to score two, and a Molly Kucharshi double cleared the bases to drive in three. Olivia DeTrolio singled home two more in the inning.
Mansfield had 13 hits, led by Kucharski’s three hits with four RBIs while Mousette drove in three. DeTrolio drove in two runs as well.
Amanda Schwarz and Julia Kelly shared pitching duties, giving up seven hits on the day. Mansfield (3-6, 2-5) hosts Attleboro on Wednesday.
Foxboro 9, Milford 2
MILFORD — Foxboro took the win that was called in the seventh inning due to rain.
Peyton Feldman had a strong day on defense for Foxboro, limiting Milford from getting on base. She also had three stolen bases and two runs scored. Vittoria Cucia also had two runs scored. Emma Callahan had one strikeout in the circle.
Foxboro (4-5, 3-4) will play Wednesday at Canton.
King Philip 7, Oliver Ames 4
WRENTHAM — After scoring in the first inning, King Philip’s lead slipped away in the top of the fourth at 2-1, but the Warriors answered with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth and fifth innings.
The Warriors had eight hits, led by Meg Sherwood’s two hits. Sherwood, along with Taylor Regan, had homers in the win. In the circle, Emma Sheehan had six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. Jo Bennett struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
King Philip (11-1, 9-0) returns Wednesday, hosting Franklin.
Taunton 16, North Attleboro 4
TAUNTON — North Attleboro’s Shaelyn Burns went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in its loss.
The Rocketeers’ Mandi Hanewich, Kelly Colleran and Emma Hanwell all hit doubles. Ally Levine also scored twice in the loss.
North Attleboro (6-4, 6-2) will play on Friday, hosting King Philip.
Bishop Feehan 3, Austin Prep 1
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan’s win streak moves to eight games as Abbey Brooks went 2-for-3, driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. In the circle, Mylee Ramer struck out 14 while walking none.
Bishop Feehan (9-1) will play on Thursday at Cardinal Spellman.
Norton 15, Ashland 0
ASHLAND — Liana Danubio earned her first varsity win in the circle, striking out 10 while allowing one hit.
She received ample support at the plate,getting a four-hit, four-RBI day from Kam Schuchardt. Morgan Antosca had three hits, adding two RBIs, while Callie Dennett had one RBI and two hits.
Norton (6-3) will play on Wednesday, hosting Holliston.
Fiarhaven 2, Seekonk 0
FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven scored on a squeeze bunt to go ahead 1-0 in the fifth and then scored another in the sixth to hold off Seekonk.
Kate Leinson pitched the complete game for Seekonk, striking out three while not allowing a walk.
Seekonk (6-3) plays Tuesday at Dighton-Rehoboth.
Greater New Bedford Regional 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 5
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth suffered its first loss of the seaso after holding the lead entering the seventh inning, but New Bedford rallied with five runs in its fina at-bat.
Eliana Raposo pitched seven innings, striking out nine. She also hit a three-run homer to open the first inning, scoring Lucy LaTour and Maddie Kelley, who finished with a double and two RBIs. LaTour had two hits.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-1) plays hosts Seekonk Tuesday.
Tri-County 3, Norfolk Agricultural 2
NORFOLK — Tri-County got a two-hit pitching performance from Faith Boutin over five innings of work.
Boutin earned the win as Amy Freitas collected two hits and an RBI. Boutin herself added an RBI, along with Ava Cossette. Tri-County will play on Wednesday, hosting Blue Hills Regional.