ATTLEBORO — All the Attleboro softball team needed was six innings on Sunday in its 13-1 win over Chelmsford High to advance out of the first round of Division 1 softball play.
In fact, the Bombardiers earned the run-rule with no outs in the bottom of the sixth, leaving runners on base as Sarah Maher’s RBI single to score Lauren Eby ended the game early.
The Bombardiers jumped on the board first after stranding Chelmsford baserunners in the top half of the first inning. An error from the first baseman on a throw from third base allowed Lindsey Perry to get on base, and she was brought home on a Lily Routhier sacrifice fly to make it a 1-0 contest.
Rylie Camacho led off the second inning by reaching on an error, and was driven home by a Merry Bosh RBI sacrifice fly. The score remained 2-0 until Attleboro opened the gates in the third inning, scoring five.
The Bombardiers brought nine batters to the plate, first driving in Emily Eby on a Lauren Eby hit. AHS then drove in Hailey Perry on a Lily Routhier fly ball into right field, and then Sarah Maher cleared the bases with a two-run triple to make it 6-0.
But instead of Maher remaining at third, Chelmsford committed another error by throwing the ball into the home Bombardier dugout, allowing her to score on the dead ball to make it 7-0. All of the runs in the inning came with two outs.
After a layoff from its last game on May 25, concern was that the bats wouldn’t be able to produce in the first round, said Attleboro head coach Mark Homer. One of the big things the Bomardiers worked on in between games was hitting, working every day to make sure they were ready.
“That’s always a concern. When you’re not playing games, you lose that rhythm,” Homer said. “All week, it was all hitting (in practice) ... coming into today, our MO is, our second time around in the order we sort of catch up with the pitcher. I like to call it a slow death, so to speak. You score one, then another, then three ... then you find that one inning where a team makes a mistake and you get a few extra hits and then it’s 7-0. “
Chelmsford answered back with its lone run in the top of the fourth inning, scoring Sidney Schwartz on a passed ball. The Bombardiers replied in kind the following half-inning, adding two more by way of the Perry sisters scoring on another error from the Lions’ infield.
Leading 9-1, starter Lindsey Perry was removed for Lily Routhier in the top of the fifth inning, who quickly found herself in a jam with runners in scoring position and no outs.
Routhier stood tall, getting a punchout, a pop-out, and a ground out to third base to strand more Lions runners. She did the same thing again in the top of the sixth, leaving two on, before Attleboro finished the game off with consecutive hits. In total, Chelmsford left nine runners on base and ended the inning with runners in scoring position four times.
“Our defense kept us in the game early,” Homer said. “That’s when a lot of stuff happens. ... Defensively, you get that first out and you put the team on their heels. ... It forces the team to step up and get those clutch hits, which isn’t easy to do. Giving our bats time to come around, it worked today.”
The bottom of the sixth saw Attleboro score Lindsey Perry on an error, get an RBI ground-rule double from Lauren Eby to score Hailey Perry, add another with a Camacho single to score Routhier, and then Maher dropped a hit into right field for the game-ending run.
Attleboro now plays at No. 7-seeded Methuen (15-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.