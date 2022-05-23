ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team rolled past Mansfield High 6-0 on Monday as Lily Routhier pitched a four-hit shutout
The Bombardiers scored one run in the third inning and added four in the fifth to extend the lead. They scored one more in the sixth.
Mansfield only had four hits in the win as Callie Lake, Cataline Kipp, Casey Moussette and Alanna Conley each had hits. Routhier had three hits for Attleboro and scored once, and Hailey Perry had two hits — one being a double.
Attleboro (13-5, 11-4) plays Wednesday, visiting North Attleboro. Mansfield (7-10, 6-9) plays again on Tuesday, playing Boston Latin Academy at Carter Playground.
Foxboro 5, Canton 2
FOXBORO — Foxboro’s Vittoria Cucia struck out seven while the Warriors scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead.
Fiona Dunn and Peyton Feldman both had two hits. Feldman also had two RBIs. Foxboro (10-7, 8-6) plays on Tuesday, hosting Franklin.
King Philip 10, Franklin 1
FRANKLIN — King Philip tallied 13 hits, scoring once in the second, three times in the third, twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth before Franklin scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Ava Kelley and Charlotte Raymond had three hits each. Meg Sherwood, Taylor Regan, Liv Petrillo, Maddie Paschke and Raymond each had two RBIs. In the circle, Emma Sheehan had five strikeouts and two walks and a winning decision.
King Philip (18-2, 15-0) plays hosts Franklin Thursday.
North Attleboro 4, Oliver Ames 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran struck out 17 batters and allowed one unearned run in the Rocketeers’ win.
A Grace Simmons groundout scored MaryEllen Charette in the second inning to tie it. In the fifth, Ally Levine hit an RBI sacrifice fly to five North a lead it never surrendered. Colleran followed with a two-run homer to give herself insurance in the circle.
North Attleboro (12-6, 12-3) plays Thursday, hosting Attleboro.
Bishop Feehan 6, Archbishop Williams 2
BRAINTREE — Bishop Feehan got two hits and four RBIs from Abby Brooks. Maddy Coupal had a two-run homer, and McKenzie Faherty had two hits with a run scored.
Bishop Feehan plays Wednesday at Taunton.