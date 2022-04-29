WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High pitcher Jo Bennett is proving to be unstoppable, and nearly unscored upon, this softball season.
Bennett pitched a 5-0 shutout over North Attleboro High Friday, striking out five and holding the Rocketeers to five hits.
“She came back and threw another great game today,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon said. “She settled in and got out ofinnings and jams. They got runners in scoring position and she found a way out of it. She had a solid day today.”
KP tallied seven hits, led by Taylor Regan’s pair of hits while Meg Sherwood had three RBIs and Charlotte Raymond drove in a run.
King Philip scored a run in the second inning and two more in the third and fifth innings to support Bennett.
“We strung (hits) together when we needed to,” Fallon said. “We took advantage of opportunities that North gave us in their errors. We definitely capitalized on their mistakes.”
Madi Handewich led the Rocketeers with two hits. Zoey McDonough and Kelly Colleran combined for nine strikeouts in the circle for North Attleboro.
“Their pitcher did a great job of keeping us off balance,” North Attleboro head coach Bill Wallace said on Bennett.
King Philip (10-1, 8-0) hosts Oliver Ames Monday while North Attleboro (6-3, 6-1) will visit Taunton.
Dighton-Rehoboth 18, Apponequet 3 (5)
APPONEQUET — The Falcons collected 16 hits while Eliana Raposo struck out six and scattered three hits over five innings in the mercy rule win.
At the plate, Raposo had three doubles and an RBI while Haleigh Helley went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Sofia Brown had a solo homer and three RBIs and Maddie Kelley slugged a two-run homer in the first inning.
D-R (7-0) hosts Greater New Bedford Regional Monday.
Norton 9, Westwood 3
NORTON — The Lancers received six innings of three-hit pitching from Bella Vittorini in the win.
Vittorini struck out eight while walking five before giving way to Liana Danubio, who pitched a scoreless and hitless seventh inning.
Sandy Fairbairn went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Vittorini added two hits with two RBIs. Norton (5-3) plays Monday at Ashland.