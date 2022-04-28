PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High softball team keeps on rolling.
The Warriors stormed to a 7-0 win over Attleboro High on Thursday in their Hockomock League contest at the PAL Complex, using a strong pitching performance from Jo Bennett to silence the Bombardier bats.
Bennett was masterful in her complete game, striking out eight while allowing two hits over seven innings.
“Jo had a great day, settled in right from the get-go and attacked the zone,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “She attacked each batter and stayed ahead. She was great today and looked in midseason form. (Attleboro) was swinging well and putting runs up (entering Thursday), so to shut them out was huge.”
As Bennett settled, King Philip took advantage, striking in the the second inning with a four-run spot. The Warriors led off with a single, getting a hard-hit ball from Ava Kelley through the left side.
Taylor Reagan followed up with another hard-hit ball to shortstop, which Attleboro couldn’t get cleanly to turn two. The miscue allowed Charlotte Raymond to launch a ball into left field, scoring Kelley. Liv Petrillo followed up with an RBI single to drive in Raymond, and Maddie Paschke drove in two later in the inning to make it 4-0.
“I love it when we’re able to do that,” Fallon said of capitalizing on errors. “It’s tough to give a team extra outs, and the fact we were able to capitalize on that was huge for us.”
It took until the fourth inning for King Philip to get more, with Meg Sherwood driving in two to make it 6-0. A stand-up double from Petrillo in the fifth wound up the scoring.
Attleboro, playing without seven players due to injury, battled with junior varsity players filled in throughout the lineup.
“As a coach, you have to be patient because you’re asking them to do more than what you expected them to do at the beginning of the season,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said. “With that said, it’s good for them because it’s an early look and they get an opportunity to take advantage of.”
Noting King Philip’s four-run second inning, where Attleboro committed three errors, Homer said the Bombardiers couldn’t afford making miscues against a team like King Philip.
“We had that bad inning where we made mental and physical mistakes that could have made a difference,” Homer said. “They’re a good team. You can’t make mistakes, you’ve got to play perfect ball, and we didn’t do that today.”
Sherwood had two hits and two stolen bases. Lily Routhier had Attleboro’s two hits.
King Philip (8-1, 7-0) hosts North Attleboro Friday while Attleboro (5-4, 5-3) returns on Friday, hosts Holliston.