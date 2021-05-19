ATTLEBORO — For the first time this season, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High softball team played a seven-inning game, and for the first time this season, the Shamrocks faced an early deficit at Walsh Field and surrendered their first home run.
Arlington Catholic High placed runners on base in five innings, stroked 10 hits, but stranded nine baserunners as the Shamrocks kept their perfect season intact with a 5-3 victory Wednesday.
Playing without a senior on the field, Bishop Feehan (5-0) amassed 10 hits and parlayed five of them into a four-run third inning to break a 1-1 deadlock for the win.
“This was the first game that we really got challenged, that was good to see,” Bishop Feehan coach Bill Milot said.
The Shamrocks stranded Cougar runners at first and third base in the seventh inning with shortstop Haley Coupal fielding a grounder for the final out.
Cleanup hitter Coupal, Haley Petrucci and No. 7 batter Abby Brooks each had two hits to the Shamrock offense.
In the Shamrocks first four wins, they scored 12 or more runs in each game — outscoring opponents 60-12 and averaging 15 runs per game.
“We weren’t perfect by any means,” Milot said of the challenges that the Cougars presented Bishop Feehan.
Arlington Catholic used a pair of doubles to take the lead in the first inning and rebounded for single runs in the fourth inning on three hits with a two-out RBI, and fifth on a solo home run with two outs to narrow the deficit to two runs.
Bishop Feehan pitcher Maddy Rizzo retired Arlington Catholic in order in the second and fifth innings, but after the first inning, the Cougars did not get their leadoff batter aboard.
Petrucci, the Shamrock catcher, picked off a Cougar at third base for the second out of the first inning. Coupal then fired to the plate to erase a Cougar runner for the final out of the fourth inning, and Rizzo ended another Cougar threat with two runners on base with a strikeout to end the fifth inning.
The Shamrocks took control in the third inning where Sarah Dupre drew a leadoff walk and Makayla Burr followed with a one-out single to third base.
Petrucci hit an RBI single to left field and Coupal singled to center fieldto keep the inning alive. Laura Schollmeyer laced an RBI single off of the Arlington Catholic pitcher’s glove for a third run, while Brooks followed with a two-out RBI single up the middle.
The Shamrocks had knotted the score at 1-1 in the first inning when leadoff batter McKenzie Faherty belted a solo homer to left.
The Shamrocks had runners on base in every inning except the fourth, but stranded Coupal (double) at third base in the fifth inning and two runners in the sixth inning.
“We made some errors in the field, but we did what we needed to do to win,” Milot said “We got hits when we needed them.”
Bishop Feehan makes a road trip Saturday to Lynn to meet St. Mary’s.
