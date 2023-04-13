ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team dominated its Catholic Central League contest with Bishop Stang High on Thursday, running away with a 16-4 win.
The Shamrocks jumped ahead in the first inning on a Trinidy Tavares RBI single. Stang tied it in the second inning, but the Shamrocks responded with a four-run third inning to take control. Mylee Ramer, Mary Moore and Sarah Dupree each had RBIs in Feehan’s third inning uprising.
Feehan added six runs in the sixth inning off RBIs from Callie Murray, Arli Rodriguez and Allison Cook.
The Shamrocks had 12 hits, with Tavares going 3-for-3 and Rodriguez finishing 2-for-4.
The Shamrocks (3-1) host Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday.
Attleboro 1, Oliver Ames 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers’ Sarah Maher led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and came around to score on a Lily Routhier RBI fielder’s choice for the only run of the game.
Attleboro did not advance a runner past second base the rest of the way, Routhier made the run stand up with her shutout in the circle, ringing up six strikeouts along the way.
The Bombardiers (5-1) are off until April 24 when they host Taunton.
Norton 11, Northbridge 1
NORTON — Norton rolled to a blowout of Northbridge, getting nine runs in the third inning to fuel the rout.
Leading the Lancers was Paige Donahue, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Norton (5-1) plays again on April 26, hosting Dedham.