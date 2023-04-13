ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team dominated its Catholic Central League contest with Bishop Stang High on Thursday, running away with a 16-4 win.

The Shamrocks jumped ahead in the first inning on a Trinidy Tavares RBI single. Stang tied it in the second inning, but the Shamrocks responded with a four-run third inning to take control. Mylee Ramer, Mary Moore and Sarah Dupree each had RBIs in Feehan’s third inning uprising.