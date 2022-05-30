ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High bested Taunton High in softball 6-5 on Saturday, getting a game-winning RBI single from Ava Maloof in the bottom of the seventh to send home the Shamrocks with a win to close the regular season.
Maloof’s seingle scored McKenzie Faherty with the bases loaded to end the game in favor of Feehan.
Haley Coupal walked three times, going 1-for-1. Her lone hit was a solo homer. Haley Petrucci also had a solo homer in the win.
Madi Narducci was 3-for-3, while Abby Brooks and Faherty each had two hits.
Maddie Rizzo pitched four innings of three-hit ball while giving up one run. Mary Moore entered in relief, pitching the final three innings while earning the winning decision.
Bishop Feehan, the No. 1 ranked school in Div. 1 according to the MIAA, 18-3 and will await a postseason assignment.