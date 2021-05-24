MANSFIELD — The Attleboro High softball team fattened its batting averages with a 24-hit attack in a 19-4 Hockomock League victory over host Mansfield High Monday.
Lindsey Perry and Riley Camacho both blasted four hits for the Bombardiers (6-2). AHS scored six first inning runs and added four more in each of the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Perry pitched a six-hitter for the Bombardiers for her third win, walking two and striking out four. Perry limited Mansfield to one run through three innings.
Haley Perry, Kayla Goldrick, Meg Gordon and Lora Woyton each slugged three hits for AHS. The Bombardiers host the Hornets (2-6) Tuesday.
Norton 17, Hopkinton 2
HOPKINTON — The Lancers humbled the unbeaten Hillers (8-1) in the Tri-Valley League game by scoring 12 runs in the third inning. Bella Vittorini pitched a six-hitter for the Lancers (8-1).
Destiny McGrath clubbed a three-run homer for Norton, which had 13 hits in the contest. Sandi Fairbairn contributed three hits, while Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Riley Jewett and Campbell Smith each had two hits. The Lancers visit Medfield Wednesday.
King Philip 18, Milford 1
PLAINVILLE — Emma Sheehan pitched a no-hitter and recorded nine strikeouts as the unbeaten Warriors stretched their streak to eight with a Hockomock League rout.
Sheehan allowed just an unearned run in the third inning to Milford while Maddie Paschke slugged a three-run homer among her three hits. Meg Sherwood added three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs.
Charlotte Raymond (three hits, four RBI) and Mia Bennett (three hits) also sparked KP, which travels to Milford Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Seekonk 1
RREHOBOTH — Junior Eliana Raposo and senior Kyleigh McGreevy hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning as D-R overcame an early deficit in the South Coast Conference game.
McGreevy had two hits and 3 RBI on the day while Senior Nicole Corey also had two hits and Raposo had two hits and two RBIs. Senior Emily Marcotte had a hit and a triple, coming home on an error. Raposo pitched seven innings, striking out six. D-T (3-0) hosts Bourne Wednesday.
North Attleboro 12, Canton 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Zoey McDonough pitched a complete-game three-hitter, notching 11 strikeouts as the Rocketeers routed the Bulldogs in the Hockomock League game.
Kelly Colleran stroked four hits, including a three-run homer for North (6-2). Shaelyn Burns went 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a three-run homer.
Belle Clarkin added two hits and two RBI. Grace Simmons had an RBI single, while Emily Nardelli scored two runs.
Center fielder Mandi Hanewich had a diving catch to take away a Canton threat. North Attleboro visits Canton Tuesday.
Foxboro 14, Stoughton 7
FOXBORO — Morgan Sylvestre and Peyton Feldman both crushed home runs as the Warriors unleashed a 19-hit attack in the Hockomock League blowout.
Winning pitcher Emma Callahan, Alli Willis and Sylvestre each had three hits for Foxboro. The Warriors tallied five third inning runs and added six more in the sixth inning. Foxboro visits Stoughton Tuesday.
