ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team flexed its muscles to belt 17 hits en route to an 11-3 Hockomock League victory over Franklin High Tuesday.
The Bombardiers concluded the regular season at 8-6 and will next participate in the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
“We held our own against Taunton and King Philip, two of the best teams around,” AHS coach Mark Homer said of the Bombardiers’ postseason chances. “We’ve got to play our best, though.”
Haley Perry went 4 for 5 with two doubles, while winning pitcher Lora Woyton clubbed a triple, double and single among her three hits. Freshman Riley Camacho also added three hits.
Lauren Eby, Natalie Mansur and Brenna Morse had two hits apiece.
Woyton pitched the complete game with eight strikeouts while limiting the Panthers to one run through five innings.
Attleboro gave Woyton a two-run first inning cushion as Haley and Lindsey Perry both singled and scored on a Camacho double.
The Bombardiers added four runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, AHS used a walk and four hits to gain a 6-0 lead. In that frame, Haley Perry had a two-run double, while Camacho and Woyton had RBI singles. Five of the Bombardiers’ 17 hits went for extra bases.
Seekonk 7, Fairhaven 5
SEEKONK — Kate Leinson scattered merely two hits over the final four innings, yielding just one run to preserve the South Coast Conference victory.
Seekonk (5-4) faced a 4-1 deficit in the third inning, but then rallied for four runs on three hits, including a two-run double off of the bat of Bri Dunphy to gain the lead.
Leinson retired the Blue Devils in order in the seventh inning and aided her own cause by belting a solo homer in the sixth inning.
Kayla Morency and Dunphy each had two hits in Seekonk’s eight-hit attack. The Warriors will participate in the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional.
