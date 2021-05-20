ATTLEBORO — When the opportunity for advancement presented itself, the Attleboro High softball team ran away with it.
Bombardiers’ junior pitcher Lindsey Perry not only kept running from second base across the plate with the winning run in the fifth inning, she also retired the final 12 North Attleboro High batters that she faced Thursday at the Drummond St. Athletic Complex.
Freshman Rylie Camacho stroked an RBI single off of a Rocketeer infielder’s glove to score Kayla Goldrick with the tying run and scored on the same play as well earning the Bombardiers a 3-1 win in the Hockomock League meeting of arch-rivals.
“In a game like this, you get only so many chances,” Attleboro coach Mark Homer said of waving a trio of his Bombardiers home on the basepaths. “This time, it worked out.”
The Bombardiers only had three hits against North Attleboro pitcher Kelly Colleran, who collected six strikeouts over the first four frames.
“You can’t throw the ball around,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of the Rocketeers’ throwing miscues which allowed AHS to score its second pair of runs in the fifth inning.
“I told the girls that you can’t change things that are out of your control,” Wallace added, alluding to Goldrick being hit by a pitch with one out and Perry being hit by a pitch with two outs.
Camacho’s short single scored Goldrick with the tying run, but Perry alertly kept running when the Rocketeers not only misread and misfired on the relay throw, but then threw wildly again in an attempt to get Camacho at third base.
“Especially against a good team like North, I didn’t expect a couple of throwing errors to happen,” Homer said. “That’s how we’re going to win or lose a game.”
Attleboro had faced a one-run deficit when Colleran launched a two-out solo home run to right center field in the third inning.
“They made plays and they didn’t beat themselves,” Wallace said of the Bombardiers as Perry got eight flyouts — three to Gabby Bosh in left field and three to Brenna Morse in right.
Colleran allowed leadoff AHS batters on base in just the second and third innings, but the Bombardiers had runners on base (two walks, two hit batsmen) over five innings.
“We said hit the ball and make them make plays,” Homer said.
Attleboro left runners stranded at second base in the first, third and sixth innings, and a runner at third in the second inning.
Perry finished with a four-hitter, taking four strikeouts while issuing just two walks. After allowing Belle Clarkin (single to left field) and Ally Levine (bunt single) to reach base leading off the fourth inning, Perry was a lockdown specialist, retiring the next dozen Rocketeer batters.
Perry extricated the Bombardiers out of that fourth-inning scare with a flyout to Morse for the second out and Haley Perry (three assists, one putout) fielding a groundout for the final out.
Perry retired North in order in the fifth and seventh innings without the ball leaving the infield, as well as in the sixth inning on four pitches.
Perry got the Bombardiers out of a first-inning jam. Mandi Hanewich drew a leadoff walk and Emily Nardelli reached base on an infield single as the Rocketeers’ first two batters in the game reached base. Perry fielded a groundout for the second out and Bosh made a nifty running catch along the foul line in left for the third out.
Colleran held the Bombardiers at bay within the pitching circle. She stranded a runner at second base by notching a strikeout for the final out. She left Lauren Eby (leadoff single) at third base in the second inning with strikeouts for the final two outs, and Haley Perry at second base (via a walk) by getting two groundouts for the final two outs.
The Bombardiers visit Mansfield Monday, while North Attleboro takes on Canton.
