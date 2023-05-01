ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team defeated Bishop Feehan High 7-3 on Monday, scoring twice in the third inning, three times in the fourth and twice more in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Madi Narducci’s double scored Arli Rodriguez for the Shamrocks in the second inning. Feehan added two more runs in the sixth inning with Maddy Coupal and Rodriguez both coming around to score.
Leading Atttleboro at the plate was Sarah Maher with three hits while Rylie Camacho, Lily Routhier and Lauren Eby each had two hits. Lauren Eby also had two RBIs. Victoria Parent, Jenna Callahan and Nina Sullivan had one RBI apiece.
Caitlyn Deveney and Rodriguez both had two hits for the Shamrocks.
Attleboro (7-3) hosts Sharon on Tuesday while Bishop Feehan (5-5) hosts Cardinal Spellman.
Norton 10, Holliston 4
NORTON — The Lancers prevailed in Tri-Valley League play, pulling away with four runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Norton took a 2-1 lead with a two-run second inning and held the lead the rest of the way.
Avery Tinkham led the Lancers with three hits and scored three runs. Sandy Fairhairn, Lucy Perachio, and Sienna Pietrasiewicz each had two hits.
Norton picher Bella Vittorini struck out three in five innings before giving way to Liana Danubio, who held Holliston scoreless for two innings.
Norton (8-1) hosts Hopkinton on Wednesday.
Tri-County 16, Old Colony 2 (5)
FRANKLIN — Faith Boutin earned the win for Tri-County, striking out seven while allowing four hits. Boutin also went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the third inning. Nicole Ayre and Mackenzie Duffy had three hits apiece.
Tri-County (7-0) hosts Southeastern on Thursday.