ATTLEBORO — Bring on the Shamrocks!
The city rivalry will be renewed with softball supremacy in the city of Attleboro to be determined when the Attleboro High Bombardiers invade Bishop Feehan Monday in a first round MIAA Division 1 South Tournament game.
The Bombardiers used three hits by leadoff batter Hailey Perry and four shutout innings of pitching by Lora Woyton to score a 15-2 six-inning victory over Whitman-Hanson Regional High Friday.
“We came ready to play, they were focused,” Attleboro High coach Mark Homer said of his Bombardiers.
Every batter in the Bombardier order reached base safely with Lauren Eby, Brenna Morse and Gabby Bosh all supplying two hits, while Lindsey Perry crossed home plate three times.
The Bombardiers plated three runs in the first inning with just two hits and added three more runs in the fourth inning without the aid of a hit to take a 7-0 advantage.
The Bombardiers had runners on base in all but the third inning and had the leadoff batter on base in five of the six innings contested and ended the contest with a six-run sixth inning.
Meanwhile, Woyton resurrected AHS from a base loaded Panther threat (two hits and a walk) by striking out the No. 5 and 6 batters in the order to end the first inning. And she aided her own cause by a leadoff solo homer into right field in the sixth inning.
Woyton retired the Whitman-Hanson side in order in the second inning. Then Eby, the AHS first baseman, latched onto a line drive to turn that into a third inning-ending double play and Lindsey Perry, the AHS second baseman, made a spectacular backhanded stab of a ground ball for the second out of the fourth inning.
The Panthers scored a pair of fifth inning runs on a pair of AHS miscues, one hit and a double steal.
AHS gained the advantage in the first inning. Hailey Perry doubled into center field, Lindsey Perry drew a walk and freshman catcher Rylie Camacho’s flyball into center field was dropped. A Woyton fielder’s choice scored one run, Eby uncorked an RBI single into left and Meg Gordon’s ground ball was misplayed allowing the third AHS to cross the plate.
Morse reached base on an error in the second inning, advanced on a Bosh base hit and scored run No. 4 on a Lindsey Perry fielder’s choice.
In the three-run fourth inning, Hailey Perry had an RBI sacrifice flyball amidst three walks and two errors. Morse and Hailey Perry had RBI singles in the fifth inning. Gordon, Morse and Bosh had RBI singles in the sixth inning, while Lindsey Perry ended the proceedings with a two-run single into right field.
Attleboro advances to a 10 a.m. date Monday at No. 3 seed and once-beaten Bishop Feehan.
