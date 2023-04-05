MILFORD — The Attleboro High softball team dominated Milford High in a 21-3 romp, called after five innings due to the mercy-run rule on Wednesday.
The Bombariers had 17 hits to improve to 3-0. Attleboro scored four in the first inning, nine in the second inning and four in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Lily Routhier went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and had four RBIs. Lauren Eby had three hits, two runs socred and three RBIs. Sarah Maher had two hits, four runs and two RBIs, Emily Eby had two hits, three runs three RBIs and Jenna Callahan also had two hits with three RBIs.
Attleboro plays Monday at Stoughton.
Taunton 2, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro was unable to crack Taunton in their pitching duel.
Kelly Colleran struck out 19 batters, tying her own school record for most strikeouts in a seven inning game. Her opponent in the circle, Texas Tech University softball commit Sam Lincoln, struck out 16.
Molly Wiley scored North’s only run as Colleran, MaryEllen Charette and Lucy Palmer each had one hit.
The Rocketeers are at Mansfield on Monday.
Foxboro 10, Mansfield 6
MANSFIELD — The Hornets scored in the first inning off a passed ball, but Foxboro came back with one run in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to give Foxboro an 8-1 lead.
Mansfield didn’t score again until the fifth inning, when Liv Madeira singled in Hallie Popat to cut the difference to 8-2. With two runners on base, a Julia Marnikovic slugged a three-run homer to get Mansfield back to an 8-5 deficit.
The Warriors added two more runs in the sixth and Mansfield added one in the seventh, but came up short.
Mansfield had nine hits with Callie Lake and Madeira each tallying two. Dani Jameson pitched for Mansfield, striking out three.
Mansfield (0-2) plays Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday at home. Foxboro (2-1) hosts Norton on Friday.
King Philip 16, Franklin 4 (6)
FRANKLIN — King Philip won by the mercy run rule six innings, scoring in every inning except the second.
KP scored five runs in the first, five more in the third, four in the fourth, one in the second and two runs in the sixth. Franklin scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings. As a team, King Philip had 12 hits.
Leading KP at the plate was Charlotte Raymond, Maddie Paschke and Libby Walsh, each of whom homered. Raymond had two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Gill and Paschke also had three RBIs.
King Philip (2-0) plays Monday at Oliver Ames.
Bishop Feehan 4, Archbishop Williams 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks took their season opener with a league win, getting hits from Caitlyn Deveney (RBI), Sarah Dupre and Arli Rodriguez.
In the circle was Mylee Ramer, who pitched three hitless innings while allowing one run and walking one. In relief Mary Moore pitched and went four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two.
Feehan (1-0) plays on Thursday at Middleboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Somerset Berkley 5
SOMERSET — The Falcons rallied and pulled away late after trailing 2-0 following the first three innings.
D-R scored a run in the top of the fourth, but Somerset came back with three runs to make it a 5-1 game through four innings. A four-run fifth inning saw D-R tie it up thanks to a Emma Horrock’s three-run homer, and a three-run seventh saw D-R put the game away with a two-run homer from Madalyn Kelley and a solo homer from Horrocks.
D-R had 10 hits, and was led by Horrocks’ 3-for-4 day with two homers and five RBIs. Lucy Latour had three hits with three runs scored and Cam Cloonan had two hits.
The Falcons (2-1) play again on Friday at Mansfield.