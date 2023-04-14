NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran once again played a dual starring role for the North Attleboro High softball team on Friday, striking out 16 and clubbing a pair of home runs in an 8-0 shutout of Stoughton High.

Arianna McDavitt had a three-run double in the fourth inning for North Attleboro while Molly Willey and Emma Hanwell each had two hits.