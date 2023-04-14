NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran once again played a dual starring role for the North Attleboro High softball team on Friday, striking out 16 and clubbing a pair of home runs in an 8-0 shutout of Stoughton High.
Arianna McDavitt had a three-run double in the fourth inning for North Attleboro while Molly Willey and Emma Hanwell each had two hits.
The Rocketeers (4-1) play Tuesday at Foxboro.
Taunton 14, Mansfield 2 (5)
TAUNTON — The Hornets bolted to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before the Tigers pushed across 14 unanswered runs to win in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Mansfield’s Molly Kucharski singled in the second and then scored on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Reilly Slaney, which ended with an error to put her on base. Slaney came around to scored on an Allie Koppy sacrifice bunt.
Taunton answered with a run in the second inning and pulled away in the later innings. The Hornets, who had only two hits, had their only other base runner in the third inning, with Julia Marnikovic stranded at second base.
Mansfield (0-6) plays Monday at Marblehead.
Tri-County 5, Diman 4
FRANKLIN — Tri-County walked it off over Diman, rallying back from a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to remain perfect at 5-0.
An RBI double from Kaylee Guimond and an RBI single from Nicole Avre brought the score to 4-3 in the seventh inning. With two outs, Ava Cossette singled to score Ayre, tying the game, and a stolen base from Cossette put Cossette in scoring position for Breann MacMillan, who drove her home with a double.
The Cougars had two hits apiece from Amy Freitas, MacMillan and Ayre. In the circle, Kaleigh Stenstrom went the distance, allowing two earned runs.
Tri-County hosts Blue Hills on Tuesday.