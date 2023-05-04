NORTH ATTLEBORO — Once again, North Attleboro High softball pitching ace Kelly Colleran flexed her prowess in the circle, striking out the first dozen Attleboro High batters she faced and holding the Bombardiers hitless on Thursday as the Rocketeers prevailed 4-0 in their crosstown rivalry matchup.
The senior flamethrower capped the game by striking out the side in the seventh inning to finish the day with 18 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
Holding a talented Attleboro High team hitless was no small feat, said North Attleboro head coach Bill Wallace. Facing a hot AHS team with a plus-53 run differential and coming off wins over Bishop Feehan and Sharon, the moment for Colleran wasn’t too big as she showed no fatigue over seven full innings.
Colleran’s latest no-hitter adds the latest chapter to the legendary high school career of the reigning Hockomock League MVP, who will next play at Boston University as a two-way player.
Wallace said that while Colleran is humble in her talent, he believes that she embraces the pressure to perform at a high level.
“She keeps us in games,” Wallace said. “With a team like (Attleboro), no lead is safe. It was huge we were able to scrap a couple of runs across. I think, deep down, she likes it, but she’s a very humble kid. She really is. She is a complete player, one of, if not the best hitter in the league, and I think she’s the best pitcher in the league. She makes my job really easy.”
Attleboro head coach Mark Homer lauded Colleran as one of the best in the league, pointing to being mentally ready for the battle as part of what you need to do to prep for an NCAA Division 1-caliber pitcher.
“I consider her the best pitcher in the league,” Homer said. “She moves the ball around, full of confidence and is very quick. you have a split second to make a decision. It’s a matter of going up there and putting in your head that you’re going to compete and you do the best you can. That’s all you can ask for. It’s like Nolan Ryan.”
The Rocketeers drew a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the first, putting Colleran on. Colleran advanced to third on a near double play that resulted in a fielder’s choice to put MaryEllen Charette on first. Colleran scored the decisive run in the first with two outs, scoring on a wild pitch to put North ahead 1-0.
North returned in the second inning with a leadoff single from Emma Hanwell. A sacrifice bunt from Grace Simmons moved Hanwell over and she was brought home by a Maddie Bailey groundout to make it 2-0.
Colleran proceeded to score Emily Tucker on a ground-rule double down the left field line to make it 3-0. The score remained that way until the sixth inning when Simmons scored on a Maddie Bailey fielder’s choice.
In the sixth inning, Attleboro drew a leadoff Lilly McGilvray hit by pitch and a Madison Moran walk. A well-placed bunt by Merry Bosh moved up both runners into scoring position with only one out and the top of the lineup due up, but Colleran struck out the next two batters to strand both runners in scoring position.
“(Their lineup) had me concerned, but when you’ve got Kelly out there, she’s an equalizer,” Wallace said. “You can have a really good hitting lineup but if she’s pitching the way she’s pitching (on Thursday), they’re really going to have to earn it. They almost did, it got hairy, but she beared down and took care of business.”
Attleboro (8-4) returns to the field on Monday at Canton. North Attleboro (7-3) comes back on Monday, visiting Sharon.
