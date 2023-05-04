NORTH ATTLEBORO — Once again, North Attleboro High softball pitching ace Kelly Colleran flexed her prowess in the circle, striking out the first dozen Attleboro High batters she faced and holding the Bombardiers hitless on Thursday as the Rocketeers prevailed 4-0 in their crosstown rivalry matchup.

The senior flamethrower capped the game by striking out the side in the seventh inning to finish the day with 18 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

