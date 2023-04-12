NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran was again stellar on the North Attleboro High softball diamond Wednesday, striking out 19 with no walks and scattering three hits in a 7-0 shutout of Milford High.

Colleran also had a two-run homer , scored three runs and walked twice. Joining her with a big day at the plate for the Rocketeers was Ari McDavitt with two RBIs, Molly Willey with two hits and an RBI, and Maddie Bailey with an RBI with two walks.