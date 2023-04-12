NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran was again stellar on the North Attleboro High softball diamond Wednesday, striking out 19 with no walks and scattering three hits in a 7-0 shutout of Milford High.
Colleran also had a two-run homer , scored three runs and walked twice. Joining her with a big day at the plate for the Rocketeers was Ari McDavitt with two RBIs, Molly Willey with two hits and an RBI, and Maddie Bailey with an RBI with two walks.
North Attleboro (3-1) hosts Stoughton on Friday.
Foxboro 13, Sharon 3
SHARON — Emma Callahan pitched five innings in the circle for the Warriors, allowing one run and one one hit. Callahan and Ava Hill went 4-for-4 at the plate.
Foxboro (3-3) hosts North Attleboro on Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 17, Mansfield 9
EASTON — Mansfield held it close through the first four innings, but saw Oliver Ames pull away over the final three innings to pull away for the Hockomock League win.
Mansfield’s biggest deficit was two runs through the first three innings with the game tied 6-6 going into the fifth when Oliver Ames struck for seven runs with three home runs. The Tigers added a four-run sixth inning to seal the win.
The Hornets were led at the plate by Julia Marinkovic’s two hits and two RBIs. Callie Lake, Molly Kucharski, Reilley Slaney, Avery Lake and Allie Koppy each had one hit among Mansfield’s seven hits.
Mansfield (0-5) next travels to Taunton on Friday.
Seekonk 14, Old Rochester 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s Alexcya Barber struck out nine in the pitching circle and the Warriors scored eight runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open, fueled by Riley Connell’s grand slam.
Caitlyn Murray added two hits for Seekonk, which plays hosts Fairhaven on Monday.
Norton 8, Medway 7
NORTON — The Lancers strung together two runs in the first inning, four runs in the third and a run in the fourth and sixth innings to earn the win.
Campbell Smith had four gits and two runs to lead Norton while Bella Vittorini had three hits and Paige Donahue had three RBIs.
Norton (4-1) plays Thursday, hosting Northbridge.
Tri-County 7, Bristol-Plymouth 2
RAYNHAM — The Cougars remain unbeaten, getting a four-inning, three-hit effort from Faith Boutin in the circle.
Boutin allowed one earned run as Tri-County’s Haley Kunicki doubled in three runs in the fourth inning and Kaleigh Stenstrom added two hits and an RBI. Stenstrom also pitched three innings, allowing two hits.
Tri-County (4-0) hosts Diman on Friday.