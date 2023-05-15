NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran was once again perfect for the North Attleboro High softball team on Monday, pitching a perfect game as the Rocketeers took a 3-0 win over Dartmouth High.
The Boston University commit struck out 16 batters and ripped a solo homer in the second inning to put North Attleboro ahead to stay.
The Rocketeers’ MaryEllen Charette had an RBI base hit to score Molly Wiley and Willey’s fielder’s choice scored another run in the fifth inning. Emma Hanwell had three hits to lead North with Colleran and Arianna McDavitt tallying two hits each.
North Attleboro (10-4) hosts Franklin on Tuesday.
Attleboro 23, Holliston 7
HOLLISTON — In a seven-inning war, 30 combined runs came across between Attleboro and Holliston with the Bomardiers coming out on top.
The Bombardiers had an eight-run sixth and a nine-run seventh to run away with the game. Attleboro batted around in both innings.
Attleboro’s entire lineup scored at least twice. Jenna Callahan scored four times in a 4-for-4 day. Pagie Quaglia also had four hits. Sarah Maher, Rylie Camacho, Emily Eby and Madison Moran each had three hits.
Attleboro (11-5) visits Taunton on Tuesday.
Norton 13, Mansfield 1 (5)
MANSFIELD — Mansfield scored once in the first inning to cut the gap to 2-1, but it was all Norton from there on in a run-rule win for the Lancers.
Norton added four runs in the third inning, four more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Norton’s Liana Danubio allowed four hits and struck out nine in the win, allowing just Liv Madeira score on a Reilley Slaney RBI.
Campbell Smith had three hits and three RBIs. Avery Tinkham also had three RBIs. Sandy Fairbairn scored three runs for Norton.
King Philip 12, Bishop Feehan 0 (5)
ATTLEBORO — The Warriors scored once in the first, three times in the second, four times in the third and added four runs in the fifth inning to end the game.
King Philip had 13 hits, with Charlotte Raymond, Ava Kelley, Liv Petrillo, Maddie Paschke and Taylor Regan each finishing with two hits.
Feehan committed six errors in the field and had three hits. McCoy Walsh punched out five Feehan batters across five innings of work.
King Philip (16-1) visits Milford on Tuesday. Bishop Feehan (8-8) plays at Saint Joseph Prep on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Apponequet 0
APPONEQUET — Dighton-Rehoboth held Apponequet to three hits in a win on the road.
D-R scored twice in the first inning and added five runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth.
D-R had eight hits with Haleigh Kelley and Lucy Latour both collecting a pair. Both Kelley and Latour homered, and finished with a combined five RBIs between them. Apponequet committed eight errors.
Hannah Carey and Kylie Hillier combined for the effort in the, punching out a collective five batters.
D-R (12-3) visits Norton on Wednesday.
Seekonk 14, Fairhaven 0 (6)
FAIRHAVEN — Caitlyn Murray allowed two hits, both in the first inning, and mowed down Fairhaven the rest of the way in a win for Seekonk.
On top of her six-innings shutout effort, Murray went 4-for-5 to spark the Warriors’ offense. Riley Connell had three hits and five RBIs and Sarah Rickard also had three hits, falling a homer short of the cycle.
Seekonk’s top five in the batting order each had two hits or more.
Seekonk (8-7) hots Diman Vocational on Tuesday.
Tri-County 17, Old Colony 4
ROCHESTER — The Cougars took a five inning win over Old Colony, improving to 13-0 on the season.
Kaleigh Stenstrom pitched int he win, striking out seven batters of the 23 faced. Amy Freitas went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and trhee runs scored. Breann MacMillan had four RBIs and Faith Boutin had two RBIs, both going 3-for-4. Ava Cossette and Mackenzie Duffy each had two hits.
Tri-County hosts West Bridgewater on Wednesday.