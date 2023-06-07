ATTLEBORO — For the second time this MIAA postseason, the comeback kids on the Bishop Feehan High softball diamond pulled out a win, earning them a spot in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.

The No. 7 seed Shamrocks struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit to No. 10 seed Attleboro High and pull out a 7-4 win on Wednesday.