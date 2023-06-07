ATTLEBORO — For the second time this MIAA postseason, the comeback kids on the Bishop Feehan High softball diamond pulled out a win, earning them a spot in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
The No. 7 seed Shamrocks struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit to No. 10 seed Attleboro High and pull out a 7-4 win on Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of them — the whole bench, they don’t get down,” Bishop Feehan head coach Bill Milot said. “They keep going and keep each other going. To have that excitement and momentum on our side, this is two games in row where we have to get it at the end. It’s exciting.”
Down by three runs in their half of the sixth, the Shamrocks worked a leadoff single and a walk to put the game-tying and go-ahead runs on base. With no outs, an infield single from Tinidy Tavares loaded the bases for Mylee Ramer. Ramer, who was strong in the pitching circle all day, crushed a ball foul by 40 feet that would have cleared the bases, then caught ahold of a full-count pitch that Attleboro left fielder Paige Quaglia narrowly missed, driving in two runs to give the Shamrocks the lead.
A base hit kept the line moving for Callie Murray, who drove in another Feehan run, and the Shamrocks scored again on a fielder’s choice to make it 7-4 in a span of six minutes.
Attleboro drew first blood with a three-run third inning, getting a two-run single from Lily Routhier to make it 2-0. Lauren Eby roped a double into right field that one-hopped the fence to drive in Routhier from second and making it 3-0.
Needing an immediate answer, Feehan’s Madolyn Coupal tied the game in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer off an inside pitch from Attleboro pitcher Jenna Callahan.
Callahan, a freshman, drew praise from her head coach Mark Homer for her efforts as one of the youngest girls on the field. Callahan struck out six batters across six innings of work.
“Her demeanor (in the circle), she’s very cool, calm and collected,” Homer said. “She doesn’t get overly excited, keeps battling. For a freshman, it was unexpected that she was going to do what she did in the last few games. She pitched really well and kudos to her. That’s a positive going into next year. We’ve got her for three more years. You see a young kid like that with all the noise going on, it doesn’t bother her. She gave us an opportunity to win and that’s all I can ask of her.”
Ramer was just as composed in the Shamrocks’ circle across her seven innings of work with 10 strikeouts.
“That’s Mylee,” Milot said. “No matter what’s going on, Mylee is just Mylee and that’s how you have to be as a pitcher. She’s still coming off an injury, and throughout the season we’ve been using her sparingly. She’s come through at the end, both in the circle and with the bat when we need it. This is when we need it.”
Next up for the Shamrocks is second-ranked King Philip, who defeated Chelmsford 3-0 Wednesday. First pitch for the Elite Eight game is 7 p.m. on Friday at Plainville Athletic League.
“One of the best teams in the state, it’s undeniable,” Milot said of the Warriors. “We just got to go in and play our game. It’s anybody’s game. It’s the playoffs, just go in and do our thing.”
Attleboro finished its season at 13-9.