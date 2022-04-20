ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan softball team held off Attleboro High on Wednesday, earning a 7-5 win over the Bombardiers.
Feehan struck first with a run in the first, but Attleboro answered back with two of its own to go ahead 2-1 after the first inning. In the second inning the Bombardiers got another, scoring Rylie Camacho on a fielder’s choice. Feehan then scored twice in the third, trying it at 3-3 entering the fourth.
In the top of the fourth, Feehan got two hits to drive in a go-ahead run, but Attleboro answered back with an equalizer. The Shamrocks then scored two in the fifth inning to move ahead with a little insurance, capitalizing on two errors in the inning from the Bombardiers’ defense. Feehan added one more in the sixth, and with two runners on in the seventh, Attleboro was only able to get one across.
In total, the Bombardiers had eight hits in a competitive see-saw game between the two Attleboro-based schools.
“It was a great game. Just back-and-forth, back-and-forth. Very competitive,” Attleboro head coach Mark Homer said. “Bishop Feehan made one or two more plays defensively than we did and probably had the same one or two clutch hits offensively, and that was really the difference in the game.”
The Shamrocks got a home run from Haley Coupal during her 3-for-4 day, and Ava Maloof, Mari Narducci and Abby Brooks added two hits apiece. In total, the Shamrocks had 12 hits.
Feehan’s Maddie Rizzo and Mary Moore combined for eight hits allowed, striking out none. Lindsey Perry went the distance for Attleboro.
“It was a good competitive game, and the girls played really well,” Homer said. “We’re happy with the fact we’re competing with the better teams in the state.”
Next up for Bishop Feehan (4-1) will be Norton on Friday, with first pitch coming from Norton at 11 a.m. Attleboro (4-2, 4-1) will play Taunton at home on Friday, with first pitch coming at 11 a.m.
Abington 9, Norton 3
Host Norton fell to Abington, dropping its first game of the season.
“(The) team battled and we will definitely learn and grow,” Norton head coach Wade Lizotte said. “Stings, but we are better today than we were yesterday.”
Sandy Fairbairn went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Morgan Antosca had a hit and a run scored. Campbell Smith also drove in a run.
Norton (3-1) will host Bishop Feehan on Friday, with first pitch coming at 11 a.m.
Mansfield 3, Bay Path 1
Three unanswered runs by host Mansfield led to a Hornets win, moving them to 1-5 on the season,
After a first-inning run from Bay Path, Mansfield evened up the score in the fourth inning on Jill Koppy’s bunt single to score Casey Moussette. An RBI single from Olivia Bovey scored pinch-runner Reilley Laney, and Jill Koppy extended the lead in the sixth inning, leading to the final.
Quality defensive efforts helped limit Bay Path’s opportunities, with Alanna Conley throwing a runner out at home in the fifth inning to keep the score 1-1 and Koppy throwing out a base-stealer in the sixth. In the circle, Julia Kelly struck out five.
Mansfield will play Franklin on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Tri-County 6, Old Colony 1
Visiting Tri-County Voke earned its first win of the season, beating Old Colony Voke of Rochester.
Faith Boutin went all seven innings in the circle, allowing four hits to earn the winning decision. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate and stole two bases while driving in a run. Riley Denelle had three hits and Amy Freitas added two hits.
Tri-Country (1-4) will play Tuesday against West Bridgewater.