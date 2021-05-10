MANSFIELD — Sarah Cullen smacked three hits, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs in guiding the King Philip Regional High softball team to a 7-0 Hockomock League victory at Mansfield High Monday.
Cullen put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first inning with a one-out triple to right field and scored when Charlotte Raymond’s grounder was misplayed.
King Philip added three more runs in the third inning. Paige Berdos singled, stole second base and scored on a Cullen base hit. Another booted grounder off the bat of Raymond scored the third run and after Meg Sherwood singled for KP, another Mansfield error allowed in the Warriors’ fourth run.
The Warriors added another pair of runs in the fifth inning. Maddie Paschke singled and with two outs Cullen was hit by a pitch. Libby Walsh followed with a two-run triple to right field.
Cullen’s triple scored Berdos (hit by pitch) with another KP run in the sixth. The teams meet again Tuesday at Plainville Athletic League field.
Bishop Feehan 12, Bishop Stang 3
ATTLEBORO — Junior pitcher Maddy Rizzo limited the Spartans to merely one run through the final six innings of the Catholic Central League game as the Shamrocks prevailed.
Makayla Burr, Maddie Narducci, McKenzie Faherty and Laura Schollmeyer all smashed three hits for Bishop Feehan in its 14-hit attack.
The Shamrocks scored five runs in the first inning on four hits, including a two-run double by Faherty. The Shamrocks added four more runs in the sixth inning on two hits. Bishop Feehan visits Cardinal Spellman Wednesday.
North Attleboro 10, Oliver Ames 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Zoe McDonough pitched and batted the Big Red to the Hockomock League victory. McDonough allowed the first two OA batters to reach base and then retired 18 straight Tiger batters, finishing with a two-hit pitching performance and 12 strikeouts.
McDonough also had three hits, including a two-run double in a four-run first inning.
Kellty Colleran belted two triples and a solo home run in the fourth inning. Emily Nardelli, Bella Clarkin and Ally Levine each added two hits.
Taunton 4, Attleboro 2
TAUNTON — Pitcher Lora Woyton allowed the Tigers only one hit through four innings and single runs in the first and third innings, but the Bombardiers were unable to reach Taunton pitcher Kelsey White until the seventh inning.
White kept AHS without a hit through five innings and totaled 15 strikeouts. Haley Perry broke up her no-hit bid in the sixth inning, while the Bombardiers scored two seventh-inning runs with two outs.
In the final frame, Woyton singled and Brenna Morse drew a walk, both scoring on a two-run, two-out triple by freshman Riley Camacho.
Taunton totaled three hits and five walks, plating a pair of fifth inning runs for a 4-0 lead. The teams meet again Tuesday in Attleboro.
Norton 22, Bellingham 1
NORTON — The Lancers scored a dozen first inning runs to rout the Blackhawks in the Tri-Valley League game. Sandy Fairbairn smashed a two-run homer in the first frame.
Reiley Jewett and Bella Fittorini each cracked three hits and drove in four runs for the Lancers (3-0), who totaled 16 hits. Destiny McGrath had three hits and two RBI. Norton next visits Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.
Foxboro 14, Sharon 4
SHARON — Morgan Sylvestre slugged five hits, including a home run in powering the Warriors to the Hockomock League win. Eighth grader Emma Callahan pitched for Foxboro, allowing two hitss with eight strikeouts.
Peyton Feldman (four hits, two RBI), Nicole Theriault (three hits) and Kaylee Bruce (three hits, two hit by pitches) all factored prominently into Foxboro’s sucess. The Warriors host the Eagles Tuesday.
