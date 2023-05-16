STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High softball team saw Vittoria Cuscia hold Stoughton High at bay in the pitcher’s circle on Tuesday, striking out five while allowing four hits in a 3-1 win.

Ava Hill turned in a strong defensive game for Foxboro, tripled in the seventh inning and scored a pair of runs. The Warriors never trailed, scoring twice in the second inning before Stoughton scored its lone run in the third inning. Foxboro had five hits.