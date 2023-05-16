STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High softball team saw Vittoria Cuscia hold Stoughton High at bay in the pitcher’s circle on Tuesday, striking out five while allowing four hits in a 3-1 win.
Ava Hill turned in a strong defensive game for Foxboro, tripled in the seventh inning and scored a pair of runs. The Warriors never trailed, scoring twice in the second inning before Stoughton scored its lone run in the third inning. Foxboro had five hits.
The Warriors (6-10) visit Canton on Thursday.
North Attleboro 3, Franklin 2 (8)
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Molly Willey doubled in the eighth inning with two outs and came around to score on a Mary Ellen Charette RBI single up the middle to lift the Rocketeers to the extra-innings win.
The Panthers scored first on a home run by Sarah Boozang in the first inning. North answered in the bottom of the first on a Kelly Colleran delayed steal from second base as she took home on the throw to third.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Arianna McDavitt’s singled, Willey bunted to move her over and McDavitt scored on an Emma Hanwell RBI single to even the score.
Colleran earned the pitching win, walking none while striking out 16 batters.
North Attleboro (11-4) visits King Philip on Thursday.
King Philip 12, Milford 0 (5)
MILFORD — King Philip scored five runs in the first two second innings to lead to the run-rule win in five innings.
The Warriors added two runs in the third inning, finishing with eight hits and 10 walks.
King Philip’s Ava Kelley went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Taylor Regan had three RBIs and Libby Wlahs had a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Liv Petrillo doubled and had two RBIs.
Jo Bennett pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
King Philip (17-1) hosts Canton on Wednesday.
Mansfield 12, Sharon 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets scored in every inning except one to rout the Eagles.
Manstield scored in the first on an RBI bunt single from Molly Kucharski and a sacrifice fly from Jill Koppy to sore Kucharski. In the second, Liv Madeira had an RBI single and in the fourth inning a two-run ground out from Madeira extended the lead. Kucharski and Koppy both singled in the fourth to score two more runs in the inning.
In the fifth inning, a Callie Lake single scored a run on an error. Kucharski added two more runs with an RBI base hit. In the sixth inning, Mansfield’s final run came off a Sarah Marchand leadoff walk, leading to her coming around to score on an error.
The Hornets had 13 hits with Kucharski driving in two on three hits. Reilley Slaney was 3-for-3.
Amada Schwarz allowed three hits in her complete-game effort.
Mansfield (4-12) hosts Stoughton on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 26, Saint Joseph Prep 14
CAMBRIDGE — The Shamrocks’ bats exploded in a rout of Saint Joseph Prep.
Bishop Feehan, winners of three of its last five games to improve to 9-8, is at Bridgewater-Raynham Thursday.