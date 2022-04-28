FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team rolled past Oliver Ames High, 10-3, behind Vittoria Cuscia in the pitcher’s circle Thursday.
Cuscia went the distance, striking out seven with three hits allowed and all three runs allowed in the seventh inning with the Warriors well ahead. At the plate, Cuscia added three hits.
Foxboro scored a run in the first, four in the second, one in the third, another in the fourth and three in the fifth to round out the scoring.
Peyton Feldman had four stolen bases.
Foxboro (2-5, 1-4) will play Monday at Milford.
Taunton 13, Mansfield 0 (5)
TAUNTON — The Hornets allowed 11 runs in the firth inning, committing three errors while allowing seven hits and a walk to let Taunton get away.
Taunton added two more runs in the fourth inning. Mansfield finished with two hits, coming from Callie Lake and Cat Kipp.
Mansfield (3-6, 2-5) plays Canton on Monday.
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran struck out 14 and went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs for the Rocketeers.
The Rocketeers had two hits and two stolen bases. Shaelyn Burns also hit a three-run homer in the third inning. North Attleboro (5-2, 5-1) visits King Philip Friday.
Tri-County Regional 17, Upper Cape Regional 3 (6)
BOURNE — Kaleigh Stenstrom pitched all six innings in the mercy rule win, striking out seven with six hits allowed.
At the plate, Stenstrom hit a double with two RBIs. Faith Boutin and Ava Cossette each collected three hits. Tri-County (2-5) plays at Norfolk County Agricultural Monday.