FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls softball team picked up its first win of the season with an 8-5 Hockomock League win over Mansfield High Thursday as Vittoria Cuscia pitched a complete game for the Warriors and collected three hits at the plate.
Mansfield struck first on Liv Madeira a sacrifice fly to score Cat Kipp, but Foxboro answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to go ahead 3-1.
The Warriors added two more runs in the second and three in the third to create a cushion.
The Hornets settled after the first three innings and started to chip away with two runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and one in the seventh to bring it to a three-run game.
Mansfield had with 10 hits with Kipp, Madeira and Jill Koppy each getting two. In the pitching circle, Amanda Schwarz and Julia Kelly combined for an eight-hitter with three strikeouts and five walks.
Mansfield (0-4, 0-4) hosts Arlington Monday at 3 p.m. while Foxboro (1-4, 1-4) will returns to action Thursday at Silver Lake at 11 a.m.
Bishop Feehan 9, Braintree 1
BRAINTREE — The Shamrocks jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the first inning, and never looked back. Bishop Feehan finished with 11 hits while Mylee Ramer struck out five in the circle.
Haley Coupal went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Haley Pertrucci had three RBIs, finishing 3-for-4.
Feehan (2-1) returns on Monday, hosting King Philip at noon.
Bristol-Plymouth 12, Tri-County 11 (8)
TAUNTON — The Cougars tied up the game at 10-all in the top of the seventh inning, and scored again in the eighth to take the lead. But after B-P tied it up, a squeeze bunt was successful for the winning run.
Amy Freitas went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Callie Schweitzer singled went 2-for-4 and Kaleigh Stenstroms also went 2-for-4 with a double.