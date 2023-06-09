REHOBOTH — Fortunately for the Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, the softball gods presented them a reprieve on Friday.
Facing a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning after having already escaped bases-loaded jams in the first, second and fourth innings to Triton Regional, the Falcons will have two days to rewrite their script in the MIAA Division 3 state softball tournament.
Rain suspended play in the fourth inning, and with the field unplayable, school officials conferred and agreed to resume the suspended game at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
With D-R graduation exercises slated for Saturday and with final examinations at Triton Regional scheduled for Monday, the Falcons and Vikings found an open date and accommodating time to continue the contest.
For the Falcons, that may prove to jump-start the offense. The Falcons were limited to one baserunner on a two-out walk to Morgan Corey in the second inning through three innings by Triton junior righthander Emma Penniman.
Penniman did not allow a hit until heavy rain interrupted play at the start of the fourth inning as game officials opted to continue. Falcon Lucy Latour laced the first hit off Penniman with one out in that fourth inning, a single into left field.
With Penniman’s ball control challenged by the elements, the Triton pitcher then walked Haleigh Kelley and fired a wild pitch, enabling Latour to reach third base before officials suspended play.
The No. 2 seed Falcons (18-4) had never had the bats taken out of their hands this season before facing Penniman. She retired the Falcon side in order in the first (with two strikeouts) and third (with one strikeout) innings and struck out all three D-R batters that she faced in the second inning.
D-R, a 2022 Division 2 state semifinal squad with 17 wins, has fashioned a 12-1 record at home this season. No. 7 seed Triton Regional ousted the Falcons’ long-time South Coast Conference rival Greater New Bedford Voke 5-1 in its previous game.
The Falcons were fortunate to be trailing by merely two runs after three innings.
The Vikings used a two-out rally with two hits to take the lead and then plated a second run in the fourth inning on three consecutive hits to open the frame.
Falcons junior righthander Kylie Hillier stranded eight Viking baserunners, five in scoring position, through three innings and then got out of another bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning with a strikeout for the second out, then fielding a popup for the final out.
In the first inning, Triton jammed the bags on three walks, but Hillier struck out the No. 6 batter in the Triton order to end the threat.
In the second inning, Triton jammed the bags again as a result of a Falcon infield error, a two-out walk and a single. However, Kelley, the Falcons’ shortstop, snared a ground ball and flipped it to Corey, the third baseman, for an inning-ending forceout.
The Falcons got out of another jam in the third when Hillier stranded two baserunners with D-R catcher Caleigh Cloonan snaring a popup to end the Vikings’ bid.