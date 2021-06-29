REHOBOTH — Ultimately, it was the at-bats with the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings that derailed the chances for the MIAA Division 2 state softball tournament title hopes for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Tuesday at Mike Taylor Memorial Field.
The Falcons’ gloves couldn’t come up with the ball either. It was an infield error with two outs in the third inning that yielded two runs to Tyngsboro High and then a dropped outfield fly ball which would have represented the second out of the fifth inning that opened the door for a four-run Tiger rally.
It all added up to a gut-wrenching 6-5 loss for the Falcons.
The Division 2 South Sectional champions owned a 1-0 first inning lead and a 4-2 third inning lead.
While the Falcons had runners on base in each of the first six innings and assembled eight hits (three by senior catcher Kyleigh McGreevy) against Tyngsboro senior pitcher Ella Beaulieu, D-R stranded six runners in scoring position, including the potential tying run at third base in the sixth inning.
“We knew that this was going to go back and forth,” Tyngsboro coach April Eringis-Leonard said. “I had watched their game at Middleboro. We told our kids that this was not going to be an easy one, that we would have to work for every single out in every single inning.”
D-R junior pitcher Eliana Raposo fashioned a 10-strikeout performance and her two-run homer in the third inning regained the lead for the Falcons. McGreevy uncorked an RBI single in the first inning, an RBI double in a three-run third inning and a leadoff single in the fifth inning.
“Eliana gave it her all, 10 strikeouts and a homer in a state final, you can’t ask much more than that,” D-R coach Katie Holmes said. “There are a few at-bats, a few innings that things didn’t go our way and that cost us.”
In the fourth inning, Sam Marsella and Riley Goncalves both laced singles to lead off the frame and Caleigh Cloonan reached base on a fielder’s choice.
But Beaulieu got a strikeout for the first out, then a second out when a ground ball hit an advancing D-R runner and the third out on a ricochet groundout to second base.
In the fifth inning, McGreevy stroked a leadoff single into left field and the fifth Falcon run came on an error. Raposo drew a walk and Maddie Kelley reached base on an error. But twice Falcon runners were gunned down at the plate on bases-loaded fielder’s choices and a pop-up ended the inning.
“We did a lot of everything, pitching, hitting and defense,” Eringis-Leonard said. “It could have gone either way. We came out of things that I didn’t think we would, twice with the bases loaded and no outs. We got out of it and that was huge — now what are we going to do? I told them this is your time.
“That (DR) is a very good team, and to come out of this on top, it could have gone either way.”
The Tigers (15-3) took the lead in the third inning on a pair of leadoff singles, then Beaulieu, the No. 3 batter, had a potential inning-ending ground ball mis-played.
Tyngsboro reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning. After Isabella Shaffer’s flyball was dropped, the Tigers used four straight hits, including a two-run first pitch single by No. 7 batter Paige Connery into right field.
Raposo had thwarted the Tigers repeatedly, leaving Tyngsboro runners stranded at third base in the second, third and seventh innings with strikeouts for the final outs; stranding runners at second base in the fourth and sixth innings with strikeouts for the final out; while also initiating a first inning ending double play with a catch of a line drive.
The Falcons, seemingly, had a chance to knot the score at 6-6 in the sixth inning as Lucy Latour drew a one out walk and advanced to third base on a passed ball and wild pitch. But, Beaulieu got a strikeout for the second out and an infield popup to end the inning. Beaulieu then retired the D-R side in order for the only time in the seventh inning, the final two outs on infield ground balls.
D-R had touched Beaulieu for its go-ahead run in the first inning as Nicole Corewy drew a walk, was sacrificed into scoring position by Latour and scored on McGreevy’s first pitch single into center field.
The Falcons regained the lead in the third inning with two outs. Latour tripled into right center field and scored on McGreevy’s double to right center field. Then Raposo launched a two-run homer to right center field.
“This is the game that you want for your state final,” Holmes said of the competitive nature of the entire seven innings, with Tyngsboro totaling 11 hits and D-R eight hits.
“The pitching was great, but we didn’t get hits every time that we needed to. It was a great game. If we were going to go down in the state finals, this is the way that you want to go, every at-bat, every play in the field, every pitch.”
