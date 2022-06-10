DIGHTON — Eliana Raposo again led the way for the third-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team as the Falcons reached the MIAA Division 3 state softball semifinals with a 4-2 win over No. 6 Austin Prep on Friday.
On top of pitching all seven innings, Raposo went 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to give D-R a 2-1 lead.
The Falcons added to their cushion in the bottom of the fourth on a Syke Harrison RBI single to score Morgan Corey, making it 3-1. Emma Horrocks made it 4-1 in the fifth, scoring Haleigh Kelley on a base hit.
Austin Prep scored once in the sixth but Raposo shut the door on the visitors the rest of the way and finishing with seven strikeouts.
Harrison finished led D-R’s attack, going 3-for-4. Kelley also had two hits.
D-R advances to face No. 2 Greater New Bedford in the semifinals at a date and time to be determined.
North Attleboro 3, Walpole 0
WALPOLE — The sixth-seeded Rocketeers punched their ticket to the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals as Kelly Colleran struck out 12 to blank the No. 3 Rebels.
Mandi Hanewich had four hits for North Attleboro, which jumped on Walpole early, scoring twice in the first inning.
Hanewich led off the first inning with a single, and was followed by an Ally Levine single. Hanewich came around to score on a Zoey McDonough hit and Levine came across on a Shaelyn Burns hit to make it 2-0.
In the fourth, Hanewich scored again with McDonough bringing her in with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. Colleran tip-toed out of danger in the seventh inning, allowing the first two batters of the inning to reach before striking out two to put Walpole down to its final out.
Walpole loaded the bases with two outs, but North second baseman Maddie Bailey fielded a grounder and her throw to first beat the runner by half a step to lock up the win.
The Rocketeers next play the winner of Saturday night’s quarterfinal between No. 7 Somerset Berkley Regional and No. 2 Tewksbury in Tewksbury.