REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional softball team took an 8-2 win over Fairhaven on Wednesday, getting a combination of strong pitching and runs in bunches to create the win.
The game was the second of the week between the two sides, with Fairhaven coming out on top on Monday in a walk-off 2-1 win. On Wednesday, the teams saw a different outcome, as D-R came ready to get things back on track after a “humbling” loss.
“I think Monday was a really tough but humbling loss for us,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Katie Holmes said. “I know we were really successful last season, and I think the girls needed to realize you can’t walk on the field and win every game. Everyone has to do their part. Everyone played their part and was successful.”
After a run through the order where neither side was able to score, the Falcons scored three in the bottom of the third to strike first.
Lucy LaTour led off the inning with a single, and was followed up by Maddie Kelley’ singling to put two on. Eliana Raposo drove in LaTour, breaking the scoreless tie, and Haleigh Kelley drove in Kelley to make it 2-0.
Morgan Corey’s double scored Raposo to bring it to 3-0, giving a lead with some insurance for Raposo in the circle.
The runs near the middle innings were something Holmes was looking for, knowing that another one-run showing was not going to cut it, as she trusted her potent offense.
“I knew it was going to take more than one run,” Holmes said. “When we played them on Monday, we only got one run. I knew today once we got two or three, it would really crack open and that we would just keep hitting. We are a very good-hitting team, but sometimes it just takes us a little bit.”
Raposo’s day was strong, as she walked three while striking out 11. Fairhaven was able to get to her in the fourth inning with an Ava Pepin solo homer and an RBI single in the seventh, but she held full control of the game.
“She’s a workhorse. When we played Fairhaven on Monday, she partook in 18 of the 20 outs we had, and I think it’s comparable today,” Holmes said. “To be able to come out offensively and hit a home run and run the bases like she does, she’s got boundless amounts of energy, and it’s so nice to see it trickle down the team.”
D-R added more runs in the sixth, getting an RBI single from LaTour and a two-run single from Raposo to extend its lead further. Raposo finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. She hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning.
Caleigh Cloonan had a triple and a run scored and LaTour finished with three hits (two doubles), an RBI and three runs scored.
Next up for Dighton-Rehoboth (3-1) is Somerset Berkley at home on Friday morning. First pitch comes at 11 a.m.