DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team rolled past Old Rochester Regional High on Friday, winning their South Coast Conference clash, 13-1 in a five-inning game halted by the mercy rule.
D-R opened slow, scoring once in the first before ORR tied it up. An eight-run fourth inning turned the tide, and a four-run fifth inning put the game away.
Lucy Latour had three hits 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Corrine Braga had a homer, a double and two RBIs. Maddie Kelley also had two hits and two RBIs.
Morgan Corey belted a grand slam in the fourth inning as Dighton-Rehoboth tallied 15 hits with every batter collecting at least one hit.
In the circle Eliana Raposo struck out six in relief of Kylie Hillier after the first three innings of work. Raposo also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Dighton-Rehoboth (8-2) visits Bishop Feehan Saturday.
King Philip 11, Cumberland (RI) 4
CUMBERLAND, R.I. — The Warriors took the early lead and never let go, scoring twice in the second inning and three times in the third to gain momentum over the Clippers.
A four-run seventh inning capped the Warriors’ scoring as KP had 12 hits, with Meg Sherwood, Charlotte Raymond and Maddie Paschke each collecting two. Taylor Regan and Jo Bennett had two RBIs apiece.
Bennett struck out eight in seven innings, walking two.
King Philip (15-2, 12-0) hosts Milford Monday.
Seekonk 7, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — Seekonk rtolled past Wareham, with pitcher Kate Leinson allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
Bria Dunhpy and Caitlyn Murray each had two hits.
”Today we were able to give Kate the run support she needed as she did her job today. She was incredible,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said.
Seekonk (8-5) visits Joseph Case on Monday.
Norton 8, Northbridge 3
NORTON — The Lancers cruised behind the efforts of Liana Danubio, who struck out nine and issued only two walks in the win.
Sandy Fairbairn went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, leading the Lancers at the plate.
Norton (10-3) plays on Saturday, hosting Holliston at 3 p.m.
Diman Regional 6, Tri-Couny 0
FALL RIVER — Tri-County had five hits, but could not get on the scoreboard.
Kaleigh Stenstrom (double), Callie Schweitzer, Breann MacMillan, Amy Freitas and Ava Cossette each had one hit for Tri-County (6-6).
The Cougars will host Old Colony Regional on Monday.