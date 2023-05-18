FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High softball team trailed 8-1 after the first inning before storming back with 12 unanswered runs in a 13-8 Hockomock League win over Franklin High on Thursday.
The Bombardiers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Panthers batted around in the bottom half of the inning, drawing four walks to go with five hits and a hit batter for eight runs and an 8-1 lead.
From then on, they went scoreless as Jenna Callahan entered in relief in the Attleboro circle to keep Franklin off the board, striking out six in her winning effort.
The Bombadiers broke out in the third inning as they batted around, nearly doing so twice and scoring every batter at least once. Attleboro had 10 hits in the inning to take 12-8 lead.
Sarah Maher had two hits and three runs scored in the win. Emily Eby had three hits and Lily Routhier had four hits. The trio at the top of the lineup scored a combined seven runs.
Attleboro (12-6) hosts North Attleboro on Monday.
Foxboro 14 Canton 2 (5)
CANTON — The Warriors had 16 hits in a run-rule rout to improve to 7-10.
Foxboro scored twice in the first inning, added four in the second inning, two more in the third and had three in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Mia Flanagan had four hits and Meghan Kelley had three hits. Vittoria Cuscia pitched all five innings for the win, scattering five hits with five strikeouts.
Foxboro hosts Oliver Ames on Monday.
Mansfield 3, Stoughton 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets won their second in a row as Dani Jameson pitched a four-hitter in her complete-game win.
The Hornets broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to take the lead. Molly Kucharski and Jill Koppy had back-to-back hits before Avery Lake and Jameson both brought them in with RBIs.
Mansfield added its third run in the fifth inning when both Avery Madeira and Reilley Slaney reached base on errors and Madeira scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-0.
Jameson struck out seven, not allowing a run until the sixth inning.
Mansfield visits Canton on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 3
BRIDGEWATER — The Shamrocks handed the Trojans only their third loss of the season. Feehan returns on Saturday to host Marlboro.
Tri-County 7, Westport 2
FRANKLIN — Fauth Boutin struck out 14, allowing just three hits, as the Cougars improved to 14-1.
Boutin went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Mackenzie Duffy had three hits, one being a solo homer in the fifth inning. Ava Cossette and Breann MacMillan also had two hits each.
Tri-County plays at Norfolk County Agricultural on Monday.