FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High softball team trailed 8-1 after the first inning before storming back with 12 unanswered runs in a 13-8 Hockomock League win over Franklin High on Thursday.

The Bombardiers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Panthers batted around in the bottom half of the inning, drawing four walks to go with five hits and a hit batter for eight runs and an 8-1 lead.