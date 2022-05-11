ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High softball team showed no mercy in cruising to a 12-0 win at home over Milford High on Wednesday in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Bombardiers exploded with three runs in the third inning, five runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Lauren Eby had two doubles, Kayla Goldrick had a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Sarah Maher, Lily Routhier and Eby each scored three times.
Attleboro (11-4, 10-3) plays Monday at Taunton.
North Attleboro 4, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro was held to two hits by Kelly Colleran as the Rocketeers’ pitcher struck out 19.
North Attleboro gained the lead in the fifth, with an RBI triple from Mandi Hanewich to score Arianna McDavitt. Colleran followed up later in the inning to score Hanewich and Ally Levine on a two-out double. In the sith, a sacrifice fly by Emma Hanwell scored Mary Ellen Charette to cease scoring.
North Attleboro (8-5, 8-3) plays on Saturday, visiting Coventry (RI). Foxboro (6-6, 5-5) plays on Thursday, hosting Sharon.
King Philip 12, Mansfield 0 (5)
WRENTHAM — The Warriors had 12 hits with Charlotte Raymond as the only KP batter to tally more than one. She had four RBIs. Liv Petrillo, Taylor Regan and Ava Kelley each scored twice.
Emma Sheehan had six strikeouts over five innings for King Philip. Cataline Kipp had the only hit for Mansfield.
King Philip (14-2, 12-0) will play again on Friday, visiting Cumberland (RI). Mansfield (6-8, 5-7) plays on Friday at Boston Latin Academy.
Norton 13, Norwood 6
NORWOOD — Norton rolled past Norwood, getting a five strikeout-effort from Bella Vittorini.
Norton had two hits each from Sienna Pietraseiwicz, Campbell Smith, Avery Tinkham, Morgan Antosca and Vittorini. Smith launched a two-run homer, Pietraseiwicz had two RBIs, and Antosca had three runs scored for the Lancers.
Norton (10-2) plays Friday, hosting Northbridge.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Dighton-Rehoboth’s Eliana Raposo struck out a season-high 19 batters and had a hand in 20 of the 21 outs recorded in the win. At the plate, Raposo was 3-for-4 with a single, a triple and a homer.
D-R had 11 hits. Haleigh Kelley had two of them, both doubles, with two RBIs.
Seekonk had only two hits by Bria Dunphy and Kate Leinson.
Seekonk (7-5) plays at Wareham on Friday. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-2) hosts Old Rochester Regional Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 7, Bishop Stang 6
DARTMOUTH --A 13 hit day carried the Shamrocks with Madyy Coupal, Abby Brooks, Ava Maloof and Haley Petrucci each tallying two hits.
Feehan scored one run in the second, third, fourth and fifth inning. The Shamrocks added three in the sixth to cease scoring for their side. Bishop Stang scored four runs in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Petrucci had two RBIs in the win, with one of her two hits being a home run. Coupal and Brooks also had RBIs. Mylee Ramer, pitching the distance, allowed four hits.
Bishop Feehan (12-1) plays on Thursday, visiting Bridgewater-Raynham.
Tri-County 5, Southeastern 4
FRANKLIN — The Cougars broke a 4-all tie in the bottom of the seventh when Amy Freitas reached on an error and then scored on an overthrow for the walk-off win.
Freshmen Kaleigh Stenstrom picked up the pitching win with a complete-game effort. Junior Faith Boutin and sophomore Callie Schweitzer each had a double. Senior Riley Denelle added two hits for the Cougars.