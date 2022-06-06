NORTON — The Norton High softball team rode the arm of eighth-grade pitcher Liana Danubio to pull out a 6-5 nail-biter over No. 17 seed Hanover High in the first round of the MIAA Div. 3 state softball tournament on Monday.
On a day where everyone stepped up for the No. 16 Lancers — both at the plate and in the field, the work of Danubio stood out among the rest. Entering the game with a runner on base with one out in the third inning, Danubio held Hanover to no runs the rest of the way while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings of relief.
She earned the winning decision for her efforts and had an all-business demeanor afterwards.
“I just didn’t want to let my team down,” Danubio said. “I came out and had to do what I had to do. It’s a confidence booster.”
Norton head coach Wade Lizzote emphasized Danubio’s role as an eighth grader on a playoff-caliber team as something that will be big for her growth going forward.
“To get the ball handed to you in the game and hold the lead down, it speaks volumes for who she is and who she’s going to be,” Lizzote said.
Norton went back-and forth with Hanover, with the Lancers striking first on an Avery Tinkham RBI double to left field to score courtesy runner Callie Dennett in the bottom of the second. Hanover replied with a two-run third inning, getting a two-run single from Mary Kate Flynn to make it 2-1 Hanover.
A Campbell Smith two-run single in the bottom half of the third put Norton back out in front. Tinkham then drove in Smith from second, making it a 4-2 contest.
A defensive miscue on a throw down to second allowed a run to score, and then a bases-clearing triple from Hanover’s McKenzie Foley tied the game up again at 4-4 in the top of the fourth.
Foley came around to score, making it 5-4 entering the bottom of the fourth. Norton answered back in the bottom half on a Sandy Fairbairn double into left field to score Danubio, tying the game up.
The go-ahead and eventual game-winning run for Norton came by way of a sacrifice bunt from Kamryn Schuchardt in the bottom of the fourth. Neither side scored the rest of the way and Norton only had one hit after the RBI sacrifice.
“We had a whole week (to practice),” said Lizzote. “We scrimmaged Walpole last Wednesday. We’ve done a tremendous amount of work to get these girls ready. They’ve been good, but we just felt like (last) week we needed to put our heads down and really create something special here. Going into the tournament is always special.”
Pitching and defense was key for the Lancers, leaving 11 Hanover runners on-base in the win. Bella Vitorini started the game, striking out one while allowing five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. She also scored twice and had a stolen base.
Extra-base hits in the win came from Schuchardt and Sandy Fairbairn, both with triples and RBIs. Tinkham hit a double and finished with two hits and two RBIs, going 2-for-3.
Norton will play top-ranked St. Mary’s of Lynn Tuesday in Lynn at 4 p.m.