ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team rallied past Dighton-Rehoboth Regional with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by senior third baseman McKenzie Faherty’s grand slam, to win 7-1 on Saturday.
D-R struck first in the top half of the fifth on an RBI double from Caitlin Morgado to bring in Corrine Braga, but the Shamrocks answered in the bottom of the inning and tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning.
was the difference for Feehan, helping drive home four runs in the fifth while freshman Maddy Coupal had three RBIs on the day.
Feehan’s Mylee Ramer allowed the five hits, striking out four. D-R’s Eliana Raposo struck out 10 and walked six, allowing three hits.
Skye Harrison, Caleigh Cloonan, Lucy Latour, Braga and Morgado had hits for D-R.
Bishop Feehan (14-1) plays hosts Austin Prep Monday while Dighton-Rehoboth (8-3) will host Wareham.
Attleboro 8, Natick 3
FRAMINGHAM — The Bombardiers broke the game open in the fifth inning with three runs to take the lead, and added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Lily Routhier and Lindsey Perry combined for a seven-hitter in the circle with a combined four strikeouts. Perry pitched four innings and Routhier went three. At the plate, Arianna Amaral had three RBIs and Routhier and Eby each had two RBIs with two hits.
Norton 13, Holliston 1 (5)
NORTON — Norton won by run-rule on Saturday, beating Holliston in five innings.
Sienna Petrasiewicz, Campbell Smith, Avery Tinkham and Lucy Perechio each had two hits. Paige Donahue and Smith had three RBIs, Tinkham had two RBIs and Pietraseiwiccz had one RBI. In the circle, Bella Vittorini had two strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
Norton (11-3) plays again on Monday, hosting Dedham.