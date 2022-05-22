ATTLEBORO — Four Bishop Feehan High seniors clubbed home runs, including a pair by McKenzie Faherty, to highlight the Shamrocks' 21-1 softball win over Cardinal Spellman High on Senior Day Saturday in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Besides Faherty, senior classmates Haley Coupal, Haley Petrucci, Ava Maloof also hit home runs for Bishop Feehan. The Shamrock seniors went a combined 17 for 24 at the plate with 13 runs and 14 RBIs.
Senior pitcher Maddie Rizzo notched the complete-game win, allowing five nits and not issuing a walk.
The Shamrocks next visit Taunton Wednesday night.