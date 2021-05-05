MEDWAY — Sophomore Sandy Fairbairn smacked a three-run homer in a six-run seventh inning as the Norton High softball team began its Tri-Valley League season Wednesday with a 13-7 victory at Medway High.
The Lancers amassed 12 hits to support the pitching of Bella Bittorini, who allowed six hits and struck out nine.
Senior Destiny McGrath, Morgan Antosca, Bottorini and Fairbairn each had two hits for the Lancers, who make their home debut Friday against Dedham.
