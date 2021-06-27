MIDDLEBORO — The Falcons strike fear into the hearts of opponents and are fearless in the field — the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team that is.
The Falcons delivered three runs across the plate in the first inning and rode the pitching in pressure situations by Eliana Raposo to take home a 5-3 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1-seeded Middleboro Saturday in the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title game.
The South Coast Conference Large School Division tri-champion Falcons (11-1), the No. 3 seed in the Division 3 South section, will now host Division 3 North champion Danvers (14-4, the No. 8 seed) Monday at 5 p.m. in an MIAA Division 3 State Tournament semifinal-round game.
“We went in with the idea that we were the underdogs, especially with Middleboro being undefeated,” D-R coach Katie Holmes said. “We did against (New Bedford) Voke Tech too; the girls were just ready to give it their all.”
The Falcons broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning to score twice, then Raposa shut down the Sachems in the seventh inning with the potential tying run on base.
The Falcons’ aggressiveness on the basepaths proved eventful.
Nicole Corey reached base on an infield single and was joined when Lucy Latour dropped down a bunt. Corey scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch and Raposo followed with an RBI double into left field.
D-R seized the lead in the first inning, again with heads-up running on the bases.
Leadoff batter Emily Marcotte slapped a single and Corey dropped down a bunt. Latour’s ground ball was misplayed, allowing Marcotte to score the go-ahead run.
Then Kyleigh McGreevy could not reach base on a third-strike passed ball, but the second Falcon run scored. Then a Maddie Kelley ground ball sent the third run across the plate.
Middleboro touched Raposo for a run in the third inning and two more in the sixth inning to knot the score, as the Sachems totaled nine hits in the game. Raposa walked just two batters, while striking out six.
Raposo extricated the Falcons out of a seventh-inning jam after the Sachems put the first two batters on base. But the ball never left the infield for the final three outs as Raposo induced a ground ball and then registered two strikeouts to end the game.
It was Marcotte, the Falcons’ centerfielder, who got D-R out of a second-inning jam to preserve the three-run lead by firing a relay to McGreevy, the Falcon catcher, to cut down a Sachem runner at the plate for the final out of the frame.
And it was McGreevy who turned a Raposo strikeout into a double play, cutting down a Sachem runner at second base in the fourth inning.
“That was a pivotal moment in the game,” Holmes said. “We had some really big plays.”
The Falcons have now polished off No. 14-seeded Dedham, No. 6-seeded Plymouth South, No. 7-seeded Greater New Beford Voke (avenging a 12-4 loss earlier in the SCC season) and now No. 1 Middleboro (19-1).
Marcotte, Corey and Raposo each had two hits in the Falcons’ nine-hit attack. The Falcons reached the semifinal round of the Division 2 South Tournament in 2014.
“It was a back-and-forth game; we got some clutch plays all around,” Holmes added.
