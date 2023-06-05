ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team walked it off to open its MIAA Division 1 postseason on Monday, beating No. 26 seed Braintree High 9-8.
The No. 7 Shamrocks trailed 8-5 entering the seventh and got RBI hits from Arli Rodriguez and Myle Ramer. With the game tied at 8-all, Maddie Coupal drove an 0-2 pitch with two outs hard enough to score a run to walk it uff for the Shamrocks.
The win earns Feehan a date with No. 10 Attleboro, which will be held at Bishop Feehan on Wednesday at 3:30.
Dighton-Rehoboth 21, Bristol Plymouth Reg. 2
DIGHTON — The No. 2 Falcons crushed No. 34 Bristol Plymouth Regional, talliying 19 hits in the rout to open the Division 3 postseason.
Ally Basstis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Caleigh Cloonan had three singles, four RBIs and two runs. Both Lucy Latour and Cam Cloonan had home runs in the win.
In the circle for D-R, Kylie Hillier allowed one hit over five innings with six strikeouts. The Falcons next play the winner of No. 15 Newburyport and No. 18 East Bridgewater, who play on Tuesday.
Norton 9, Fitchburg 2
NORTON — The No. 4 seed Lancers struck early and often in their Division 3 first-round win over No. 29 Fitchburg.
Norton scored twice in the first and added three more runs in the second inning. Norton then scored two more in both the fifth and sixth innings to put the game out of reach.
Liana Danubio, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Avery Tinkham and Bella Vittorini each had two hits in the win. Pietraswiewicz and Tinkham both had three RBIs, hitting for extra-bases twice. In total Norton had 11 hits.
Danubio pitched seven innings, striking out six and allowing two runs (one earned) in the first and fourth innings. Norton plays No. 13 Gloucester at home on Wednesday at 4:30.
Blackstone Valley 17, Seekonk 10
UPTON — The No. 19 Warriors were eliminated from the first round of the Division 4 postseason by no. 14 Blackstone Valley Regional.
Blackstone Valley got on Seekonk starter Alexcya Barber early, chasing her out of the game in the third inning before giving way to Caitlyn Murray and Emma Baker in relief. Seekonk, down 9-0 at one point, clawed its way back to a four-run deficit, but was unable to bring the game even.
Seekonk had two hits each from Sarah Rickard and Caitlyn Oliveira. Seekonk’s season comes to a close with a record of 10-11.
Bay Path 5, Tri-County 4
FRANKLIN — The No. 15 Cougars lost the first round of the Division 4 postseason to No. 18 Bay Path Regional.
Down 3-1 into the sixth inning, Tri-County rallied back with three runs an inning where Faith Boutin doubled home a run and Kaleigh Stenstrom drove in two runs. Leading 4-3, the Cougars surrendered a two-run homer to put themsvels down by a run.
The Cougars had the tying run on base in the seventh after Ava Cossette led off with a walk and advanced to third, but Tri-County was unable to bring her across.
Tri-County’s season ends at 18-3.