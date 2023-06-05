ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team walked it off to open its MIAA Division 1 postseason on Monday, beating No. 26 seed Braintree High 9-8.

The No. 7 Shamrocks trailed 8-5 entering the seventh and got RBI hits from Arli Rodriguez and Myle Ramer. With the game tied at 8-all, Maddie Coupal drove an 0-2 pitch with two outs hard enough to score a run to walk it uff for the Shamrocks.