ATTLEBORO — It wasn’t supposed to happen, but it did: the previously unbeaten Bishop Feehan High softball team losing a game to a team it had beaten during the regular Catholic Central League season — a stunning 8-7 setback at the hands of St. Joe’s Prep Saturday in the CCL Cup series.
The Phoenix belted four home runs, three off the bat of Ashley Borges in shocking the Shamrocks (10-1).
The Shamrocks (10-1) scored four first-inning runs, two arriving home on a double by Mckenzie Faherty. However, St. Joe’s then tallied five runs in the fifth inning, hitting two homers, with Borges socking a two-run home run, to take a 6-5 lead.
The Shamrocks rallied for two seventh-inning runs, but stranded the potential tying run at third base with one out.
Faherty singled and Maddie Narducci clubbed a two-run double, but the Shamrocks then were unable to get the ball out of the infield, as a ground ball back to the pitcher and a pop-up ended the game.
