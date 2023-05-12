FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team earned a 9-2 win over Sharon High on Friday.
The Warriors scored four times in the first, added a run in the second, and scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to supplement their lead. Sharon scored once in the first and again in the sixth.
The Warriors’ Emma Callahan tallied three hits and three runs scored. Meghan Kelley and Mia Flanagan scored twice and had three stolen bases each. Vittoria Cuscia had two hits, and both Jill Slattery and Cuscia had tow RBIs.
Foxboro (5-10) plays at Stoughton on Tuesday.
North Attleboro 4, Milford 0
MILFORD — Kelly Colleran broke her own school record for a seven-inning game, striking out 21 batters in her shutout win for the Rocketeers.
Colleran scored North’s first run and had two walks and a stolen base. Ari McDavitt tallied three hits and a run scored. MaryEllen Charette also had two hits.
A two-run homer off the bat of Grace Forman in the fifth inning gave the Rocketeers added run support.
North Attleboro (9-4) hosts Dartmouth on Monday.
Oliver Ames 5, Mansfield 3
MANSFIELD — The Tigers took a 4-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back to drop the Hornets.
Mansfield posted a pair of runs in the fifth inning on a Molly Kucharski RBI single to score Callie Lake and a Jill Koppy RBI single to score Erin Rabley before te Hornets stranded two runners in scoring position.
Mansfield added another run in the sixth inning for its final score. The Hornets had nine hits, with Liv Madeira going 2-for-4 for the team-high in hits.
Dani Jameson allowed five hits In the pitching circle while striking out four.
Mansfield (3-11) hosts Norton on Monday
Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Wareham 7
WAREHAM — The Falcons scored three runs in the first, five in the second and added three more in the fifth in a high-scoring affair against Wareham.
The Falcons were led at the plate by Lucy Latour’s 4-for-5 day as she drove in two runs on three doubles. Caleigh Cloonan had three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
In the circle, Kylie Hillier earned the win with five innings pitched, allowing one earned run while striking out three.
Dighton-Rehoboth (12-3) visits Norton on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 13, Newton North 0 (5)
NEWTON — Arli Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get the Shamrocks started as they back in the fourth inning with five runs to pull away.
Besides Rodriguez Mylee Ramer homered in the third and Madolyn Coupal homered in the fourth inning. Ramer pitched all five innings for Feehan, allowing two hits while punching out eight. At the plate Madi Narucci had three hits, a team-high.
Bishop Feehan (8-7) hosts King Philip on Monday.