KINGSTON — It was a close game for the first two innings before things fell apart for the Foxboro High girls softball team in a 13-1 loss to Silver Lake Regional called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Foxboro scored its lone run early on a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Silver Lake found its run-scoring ability while the Warriors were held hitless with 13 punchouts.
“The last couple of innings, they did hit the gaps — it was a close game,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said. “You can’t give a team like (Silver Lake) second chances. It’s just keeping the kids positive.”
Foxboro (1-5, 1-4) plays Newton South on Monday.
King Philip 13 Milford 1 (5)
MILFORD — The Warriors scored in all five innings of their mercy rule win.
KP struck twice in the first inning, added another run in the second, three in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth. Milford’s only run came in the second inning.
Charlotte Raymond finished the day with four RBIs, three runs and three hits. The only other KP batter with more than one hit was Ava Kelley as the Warriors finished with nine hits. Kelley also scored three runs.
Jo Bennett went three innings in the circle, striking out six. Emma Sheehan struck out five in two innings of relief. King Philip (6-1, 6-0) returns to action Friday, hosting Bridgewater-Raynham at 2 p.m.